Riverside Athletic celebrate double trophy success in West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League

RIVERSIDE Athletic’s U12 Schoolgirls and U14 Schoolboys teams celebrated West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League trophy successes this past week.

Brinny hosted last Saturday’s U12 Schoolgirls Shield final between Clonakilty AFC and Riverside Athletic amid hot and humid conditions.

Moya Hennessy had an afternoon to remember and edged Riverside 1-0 ahead after four minutes. Hennessy doubled her team’s advantage shortly after and Athletic maintained that 2-0 lead until the interval.

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Clonakilty fought back with Emma Deasy halving the deficit after 33 minutes. Player of the match Moya Hennessy had the final say however, completing a superb hat-trick to cement Riverside’s 3-1 U12 Schoolgirls Shield final victory. Manha Ruha and Bláithin O’Sullivan also impressed for the winners.

Riverside Athletic: F O’Driscoll, L Siragi, C O’Sullivan, L O’Mahony, O Canty (captain), M O’Sullivan, E M McCarthy, C Shorten-Tobin, M Hennessy. Subs: C Fehily, G Kenneally, K Murphy, A Hennessy, M A O’Mahony.

Clonakilty AFC: S Daly, M Buttimer, A Haspala, F D Murphy, P O’Keefe, E Deasy (captain), A Walsh, L Morley, L Nilesh. Subs: M Choudhary, E Forristal, M Ruhel, B O’Sullivan, A Marks, K Molloy.

Referee: Niall O’Donovan.

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A 4-1 win over Lyre Rovers in the U14 Schoolboys Shield final saw Riverside Athletic bring another trophy back to Carbery Park last Saturday.

Athletic dominated the opening half and scored three times through Daniel Brady, Darragh Aherne and Jason Kingston. Joshua Dineen added a fourth in the second period to copper-fasten his side’s victory.

Riverside Athletic: E De La Vega Zabala, D Brady, C Cronin, O O’Sullivan, J Canty, D O’Sullivan, N McCarthy, D Aherne, A O’Driscoll, C Walsh (captain), J Kingston.

Subs: J Dineen, E O’Sullivan.

Lyre Rovers: O Madden, O O’Sullivan, J Bonner, E Bell, P Nolan, S Galwey (captain), L Ahern, A Twomey, E Ulianov, J O’Connell, C Baker.

Subs: V Beechinor, E Riordan, B Egan, A Driuchyn, S Hayes, A O’Driscoll, S Collins, M Twomey, D Hayes, T O’Regan, P O’Donovan, S Crowley.

Referee: Paul McDermott.

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Ardfield Mountaineers and Skibbereen Celtic served up a cracking U13 Schoolboys Shield decider at Carbery Factory Park last Sunday.

Aaron Donohue and Eryk Skrzypiec found the net for Skibbereen but an Alex O’Brien brace and additional Colin Ronan effort won it 3-2 for a delighted Ardfield. Oisin Cullinane, Ali O’Callaghan, Miguel De Menzes Almeida and Conor Crowne starred for the Mountaineers.

Ardfield Mountaineers: A O’Callaghan Rapp, J Barry, C Browne, C Ronan, O Cullinane, M Harte, M De Menzes Almeida (captain), L Pezza, R Hayes, J Bobrwoski, N Casey.

Subs: H Harte Abbas, S Burke, A O’Brien, L Meregali Xavier.