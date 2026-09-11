Michael Keohane rolls back the years with double success at Croft

MICHAEL Keohane’s return to motorsport after a lapse of 22 years was to fulfil a long-held ambition.

While that has already been achieved, a first double success in the Masters category of the Carwow Porsche Carrera Cup GB series in Croft last weekend evoked memories of his days in British Formula 3 single-seater racing.

Fittingly, he dedicated the victories to his late father Paddy, who was the architect in setting his values before his untimely passing in 2002.

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Keohane's performance at the north-Yorkshire circuit, particularly in the second and final race on Sunday, was heroic and turned back the clock to his halcyon days in single-seater racing..

Being competitive in the Porsche series is demanding, both physically and psychologically, and the Ballygurteen driver has shown he’s more than capable of keeping pace with those alongside him on the grid.

In Sunday’s first race (round 11), Keohane qualified P7. Early morning rain brought the first wet conditions of the season and while it was dry for the 20-lap race, track conditions were damp and slippery in places.

Although he lost a place during the opening lap to Jack Sherwood (Team Parker Racing), he held P8 for some five laps before he was edged wide by Archie Clark on lap seven.

Earlier, the safety car was deployed when his Century Motorsport team-mate Carl Cavers locked up at Tower and went off into the gravel. When racing resumed, Keohane fended off the challenges of Pro-Am drivers Jacob Tofts and Jonathan Moore, having previously reeled in Oliver Meadows (Team Parker Racing) to regain eighth spot, his final finishing spot, and his third Masters class victory of the season.

Lining up on P8 for the final race of the day, Keohane lost a place to Meadows off the start line, but regained the position before the end of the 3.379km lap.

Racing wheel-to-wheel, Keohane gave an accomplished performance and matched his Pro and Pro-Am rivals. Indeed, he made a great move up the inside of Pro driver Max Coates to move into seventh that, with the imposition of a five-second penalty (for exceeding track limits) on Jack Sherwood, saw Keohane take sixth place overall and his second Masters class victory on the day to the delight of family and friends.

In terms of fastest lap times, Keohane was quickest in the Masters category (1m 19.300s), a time that was faster than Pro-Am winner Stephen Jelley (1m 19.304) with overall race winner Callum Voisin (Century Motorsport) setting the quickest lap, 1m 19.062s. Keohane had the best overall time for Sector 2.

Team boss Nathan Freke (Century Motorsport) told The Southern Star: ‘It’s been really good. It’s been a bit of a tricky start to the year, but we’ve seen all along the potential (with Michael) is there.

‘Like Michael said, 20 years out of the seat, it needs time to dust the cobwebs off. He was super strong in quali (qualifying) first time in the car in the wet in race one, and brought it home in decent position. Then race two was just unbelievable. It all came together, and it’s really, really nice to see.

‘It’s a single-make championship and it's super close. The cars are difficult to drive and they’re difficult to overtake.'

Following the disappointment of Donington Park just two weeks earlier, Nathan Freke added, ‘Without the lows, the highs don’t taste as high. So it’s been good to do it. It’s lovely to work with Michael and have his family and friends here supporting him, it’s a really enjoyable experience.’

As he soaked up the atmosphere, Keohane reflected.

‘Things come back to you, but it takes a bit of time and consistency in your race craft,’ he explained.

‘I’m happy, Century Motorsport is a great team, fantastic atmosphere and the car is excellent, as always. Nathan’s given me a fantastic opportunity this year. I really appreciate what he has done for me this year. We are privileged and so lucky to be part of it.’

Overjoyed, he paid tribute to his late father Paddy.

‘When we were here the last time in Croft, I think it was one of our last races before he died. So it’s nice to come back and these two wins are for him today.’