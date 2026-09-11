Pat Sullivan: Every player in Cork will get a chance

NEW Cork ladies senior football manager Pat Sullivan has made it clear that every player in the county will have an opportunity to impress him as he begins the process of building his 2027 panel.

The Waterford native, who has agreed a three-year term with Cork, says there is no panel picked for next season.

That means the door is open to players from junior level right through to senior as Sullivan begins his assessment of the talent available across the county.

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‘It’s very clear now as we stand here today, there is no 2027 panel picked. There is no team for 2027,’ Sullivan told The Southern Star.

‘Everybody that’s eligible, playing in Cork clubs at the moment from junior to senior, have an opportunity to put on that Cork jersey next year at senior football level.

‘That’s what we’ll give, and we’ll make sure every single player out there gets that opportunity if they feel they’re comfortable and have that chance to go in and go through that trial period to get to the other side with an opportunity to be playing for Cork next year.’

Sullivan plans to contact every player who was involved with the Cork senior panel this year to outline his vision and the process ahead.

But the new manager also wants to look beyond the established senior group, analysing games from junior to senior level to identify players who could have the ability to make the step up.

‘Everybody is going into the same funnel, and whoever comes out the other side will be the players that represent Cork next year,’ he explained.

‘Everybody will be treated the exact same way, because that’s what’s needed to get an aligned group, and more importantly, the best players in ability-wise that we can work with to bring Cork to the next level.’

Sullivan knows the challenge facing him is huge. Cork won the Division 1 league title this year but fell flat in Munster before pushing Dublin all the way in an All-Ireland quarter-final.

However, he believes the talent is there to take Cork back towards the summit.

‘The talent is here, but talent doesn’t win it for you,’ he said.

‘There’s a bit of patience needed here.’

The new manager says his immediate priority is to listen, engage and analyse before deciding who will form his Cork team for 2027.