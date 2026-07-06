Dead in the water: end of the line for Kinsale mussel farm project

PROPOSED plans for a controversial mussel farm in Kinsale Harbour have been described by those who opposed it as ‘dead in the water.

This comes after the Aquaculture Licences Appeal Board (ALAB) deemed last week that the application by Woodstown Bay Shellfish Ltd ‘withdrawn’ after it failed to furnish requested reports in time. Plans for the mussel farm on a 23 hectare site close to Dock Beach was first mooted in 2018 but it has taken over eight years for a final decision to be finally made after the Department of Agriculture, Food & The Marine granted the company a licence last year, which was then appealed to ALAB last summer by more than 7,200 people. Speaking to The Southern Star, Dr Marc Ó Riain of the Save Dock Beach Campaign said they welcome the determination of ALAB.

‘The determination marks the conclusion of the largest community campaigns ever mounted against an aquaculture licence proposal in Ireland. More than 7,200 people appealed or objected to the proposed mussel farm, more than the population of Kinsale itself.

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The campaign united residents, swimmers, sailors and many more in a common effort to protect Dock Beach and Kinsale Harbour,’ he said.

During the appeals process, the ALAB determined that further information was required before it could determine the appeals. This required the applicant to submit extensive additional information including Screening for Appropriate Assessment Report (SISAAR )and a Nature Impact Statement (NIS) by May 8th

‘According to ALAB’s determination, none of the request information was furnished to the Board and the applicant did not seek any extension of time in which to provide it.’

He added that Woodstown Bay Shellfish Ltd retains the right to seek a judicial review of the ALAB determination, but that the Board’s decision arose following the company’s failure to provide the environmental information requested by ALAB during the appeals process.

‘The Save Dock Beach campaign is satisfied that the Board followed the statutory process set down in the legislation and looks forward to bringing this matter to a close. Last week’s determination represents far more than the end of a licensing process, it demonstrate what can be achieved when a community comes together with determination, respect and a share purpose.’

Local Fine Gael Councillor Marie O’Sullivan described it as a ‘real victory for our harbour, for the people who use it every day and for all the businesses who depend on it every day.’

‘I want to thank all those who made submissions to ALAB on this licence application.'