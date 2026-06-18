Darragh Fitzgibbon backs Cork’s strength in depth ahead of Offaly quarter-final

DARRAGH Fitzgibbon insists Cork's injury concerns won't derail their All-Ireland bid as the Rebels prepare for Sunday's quarter-final against Offaly.

The Charleville man was absent from Cork’s last two games against Clare and Limerick as he continues his recovery from appendicitis, but is set to return for the Rebels’ All-Ireland SHC quarter-final with Offaly on Sunday at Semple Stadium (3.30pm).

Ciarán Joyce is already out of the championship with an ACL injury, while Tommy O’Connell (hand) will miss this weekend and Tim O’Mahony (dead leg) remains a doubt.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘When you’re inside with the group, you don’t necessarily miss anybody that may be out or injured. It sounds like a cliché, but it is next man up,’ Fitzgibbon explained on this week’s Star Sport Podcast.

‘There was nobody feeling sorry for the lads missing in the last few games. People saw an opportunity and a jersey that was there. They took it incredibly well.

‘It was a great performance against Clare and I don’t think you could say anybody played badly against Limerick. It was just two exceptional teams going down to the wire. We were unfortunate not to be on the right side of the result on the day.

‘There is a real pool of talent in Cork at the moment and when you get the jersey, you need to hold onto it for as long as you can but it’s not an easy task.’

The 2024 Hurler of the Year nominee is raring to go for this weekend after his recent setback.

‘I’m all good. Recovering really well to be fair,’ he said.

‘I was given four to six weeks to return to the sporting field. I'm in the middle of that four-to-six-week period now, so we'll see how the week of training goes before anything happens at the weekend.

‘The most important thing is being back healthy and getting back to doing what we do outside training with Cork. Happy to be back.’

Without the Charleville man, Cork comfortably saw off Clare (1-30 to 1-14) before a gut-wrenching Munster final defeat to Limerick (1-21 to 2-17).

Most players would be annoyed at watching games from the sidelines but the Leesiders’ captain didn’t necessarily feel that way.

‘It’s a little bit different. I have been obviously doing it for the last eight or nine years so you get used to being in those high-pressure environments. You only get so many years at it. Injuries come and go. Fellas get picked and fellas don’t get picked.

‘It was about being a spectator and doing what we can outside the 26. Just trying to support the lads that had the jerseys in those two games. We had one good win against Clare and a puck of a ball didn’t go our way the last day. All 36 fellas are back again. Eager to get those jerseys for this weekend,’ he added.

New faces have made a significant impact for Cork this season. William Buckley is their third-highest scorer with 0-17 while Barry Walsh and Diarmuid Healy have offered attacking flair. The most impressive thing about them is their attitude.

‘To be fair to any of the young fellas in the group, there are no egos. They are all really down-to-earth fellas. You have to admire the way they have been given opportunities and take them incredibly well. They have taken the jersey and refused to hand it back,’ Fitzgibbon said.

‘With each performance, they are learning along the way. You learn more from losses than you do from victories. It will definitely stand to the fellas who have joined the panel this year and the lads that have broken into the team. They’re excited and eager to get going again on Sunday with a huge challenge ahead.’

Fitzgibbon also paid tribute to Cork's travelling support, whose numbers have continued to grow throughout the championship.

‘They’re phenomenal. It’s hard to put into words how grateful we are towards them. They have been with us through thick and thin. No matter where we go, there is a sea of red everywhere. It’s an incredible privilege to have that with us. The 16th man sounds like a cliché but they add to our performances. It’s a cool thing to play in front of packed stadiums,’ the Cork captain noted.

‘It’s an incredible advantage to have. It’s hard to describe. There is nothing better than having momentum in a game and hearing the Cork fans give their support. Even when things are going against us on the scoreboard, they're right behind us.

‘We don’t take it for granted and we really appreciate it. The best way we can repay them is by giving good memories and good moments. We’ll try to do that over the next few seasons when we are there.’