More games, more gains as Cork minor footballers hit their stride

CORK'S minor footballers will play their 11th competitive game of the season when they face Derry in the All-Ireland MFC semi-final this weekend.

It's a significant jump from last year, when the Rebels had just four competitive outings, and coach Maurice Moore believes that increased exposure to meaningful matches has accelerated the development of a squad that continues to improve.

Having already beaten Kerry twice, claimed the Munster title and overcome Meath in the All-Ireland quarter-final, Keith Ricken's side head into the last four with momentum behind them. Yet Moore insists there is still more to come from this group, as they take on Derry in Parnell Park on Saturday (4pm).

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'Players at this age need matches. They need games,' Moore told The Southern Star.

'You can train all you want and try to make sessions as competitive as possible, but it just doesn't compare to playing matches.

'We played five competitive games in the Leinster Development League. It was great to win it, but more importantly they were really competitive matches. The players developed from that, and we learned more about them this year than we did last year.

'We played challenge games in 2025, but you don't learn the same in those games compared to tough championship matches where players are on edge. That's the difference.

'Hopefully that will be the template going forward for Cork underage teams because players need matches.'

The benefits have been clear to see.

Cork have strung together victories over Kerry (twice), Clare, Waterford and Meath on their way to the All-Ireland semi-final, while the management team feel performances are still trending upwards.

The Rebels were particularly pleased with their display in the 3-19 to 1-12 quarter-final win over Meath, having identified areas for improvement following the Munster final.

'There were elements of the Munster final that we weren't happy with,' Moore explained.

'The result was great, but when you reflected on it there were areas we needed to improve. We certainly improved on them against Meath.

'Even after the Meath game, when you look back on it, there are still little bits and pieces we can tidy up going into the Derry game. If we have shortcomings against Derry, they'll punish us for them.'

Despite the occasion, Moore says Cork's approach has remained unchanged.

'We're just focusing on the next game, whether it's an All-Ireland quarter-final or semi-final. It's always about performance.

'There is the event of an All-Ireland semi-final, but it doesn't really affect the way we're approaching it.'

There are a few injury concerns in the Cork camp ahead of the semi-final, with Barryroe's Riley O'Donovan (hamstring), Gabriel Ononsaye (ankle) and Colm O'Riordan (hamstring) all carrying knocks. Aside from those doubts, the Rebels are close to full strength.

Several players have emerged as key figures during the campaign.

Kilmeen goalkeeper Rory Twohig has been a reliable source of scores from placed balls and heads into the weekend as Cork's top scorer with 0-17. Around the middle third, the Beara duo of Kieran O'Shea and Conor Downing have impressed throughout the season, while Clonakilty pair Tom Whooley (1-10) and Joe Miskella (2-8) have made important contributions in attack.

Ben Hegarty (0-14) and Alex O'Herlihy (1-10) have also played leading roles as Cork's scoring threat has been spread across the team.

Beyond the performances on the field, Moore feels one of the biggest developments has been the bond that has formed within the panel over the course of the season.

'A lot of the players at the start would have been very quiet in meetings,' he explained.

'They would have been staying in their own corners. Like any school, classroom or team, once people get to know each other, a natural bond develops.

'Once teams start winning, that bond becomes stronger. Players are willing to back each other because they see what everyone is doing on and off the pitch to be successful.'

The growth in confidence is evident not only during games but also behind closed doors.

'In certain team meetings now, they're pointing out errors to each other and identifying areas where we can improve,' Moore added.

'They're not afraid to do that at this stage. Earlier in the year, it would have been a very different group sitting in front of us.

'That's part of the development of a team. The players are becoming more comfortable with each other and more demanding of each other.'

Whatever happens against Derry, Moore believes the journey has already been an important one for this Cork squad. The experiences gained through a season packed with meaningful matches should stand to them in the years ahead.

For now, however, the focus is firmly fixed on extending the journey by one more game.

'The big thing for me is seeing what it means to the players and their families,' Moore said.

'After the Meath match, it was lovely to see the players go over to the sideline and all their parents were there.

'That's what it's all about. They're the important people in all of this.

'It's great to see the players enjoying it and getting the rewards for the work they've put in.'

One more performance now would send Cork into an All-Ireland final and provide further evidence that this group's development is gathering pace at exactly the right time.