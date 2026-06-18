Irish language film made locally wins big at Celtic Media Festival

An Irish language film made in Ballingeary and Ballyvourney has scooped a prestigious award at this year’s Celtic Media Festival, held in Belfast.

Short film Mamó agus Mise made its screen debut on TG4 at Easter and has now won the top prize in the festival’s children’s category.

The film follows ten-year old Fionn, played by newcomer Dylan Ó Céilleachair from Ballingeary, who skips school to spend one last day with his grandmother on an adventure through the Irish countryside.

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Bandon-based Desmond Bros Media produced the short film for young people.

The heart-warming 15-minute production explores themes of family life and grief.

It was shot on location in Gaeltacht Mhúscraí, mainly in Ballingeary and Ballyvourney.

West Cork filmmaking talent part of the crew were production designer Diarmuid Wolfe and Emmy-award-winning Danny Crowley from Leap who worked on the film as location sound mixer.

‘For TG4 to win a top award at the Celtic Media Festival despite the most challenging international competition is a testimony to the quality and creativity of the independent producers who are our partners.

Comhghairdeas to all the winners,’ said Deirdre Ní Choistín, Director General of TG4.

The Celtic Media Festival (CMF) is a highly-rated and long-established festival in the film industry held each year, rotating between venues in the various Celtic nations and regions.

It combines a three-day media conference that attracts broadcasters, producers, media and students with a competition across the full range of Film, TV, radio and digital media content genres.