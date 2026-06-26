COUNTY LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Castlehaven book final Division 1 date with Knocknagree

CASTLEHAVEN sealed their place in the McCarthy Insurance Group Division 1 final with a comprehensive 3-11 to 1-10 victory over Douglas in Union Hall.

The seven-point win meant the Haven pipped Clonakilty to a final meeting with Knocknagree on scoring difference.

The 2024 county champions led 1-4 to 0-6 at the break but they found great joy in the second period as they surged 2-8 to 0-8 ahead after 48 minutes. They scored the third goal on 51 minutes to book their spot in the decider.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jack Cahalane, Michael Hurley, Mark Collins and Andrew Whelton were all to the fore for Seanie Cahalane’s team.

Knocknagree booked their place in the final with a 1-20 to 1-17 victory against Carbery Rangers in Ardagh. The meeting between the Duhallow side and the Haven will also be a dress rehearsal before their premier senior championship clash in September.

Ross were in contention for a final place and were ahead 1-11 to 1-10 at the break after a Jerry O’Riordan goal. Knocknagree turned on the style though and outscored Rangers 0-10 to 0-6 in the closing half.

Denis ‘Rory’ O’Connor was in flying form for the victors with 1-5 from play while Anthony O’Connor (0-10) was also prominent.

A good league campaign concluded for Robbie Ahern’s Ross team as they now prepare for the senior A championship. Paul Hodnett (0-7), Dylan O’Neill (0-3), John O’Brien, Darragh Hayes (0-2 each), Kealan Scannall and Barry Kerr were all on target in the final league outing.

Newcestown concluded their league campaign with a 0-13 to 0-9 defeat against Nemo Rangers, a result which kept Nemo in Division 1.

Seamus O’Sullivan (0-7) and Richard O’Sullivan (0-2) were the only scorers for the West Cork club while Ross Corkery starred for the city side with 0-3. Cork goalkeeper Micheál Aodh Martin struck a two-point free.

St Finbarr’s lost their final league match to Cill na Martra but the Barrs stayed in Division 1 at Eire Óg and Douglas’ expense.

***

Kilmacabea progressed to the Division 6 final and earned their second promotion in succession. Donie O’Donovan’s side overcame Dromtarriffe 4-14 to 3-16.

The Leap and Glandore club face Aghinagh in the decider after the Muskerry side beat Argideen Rangers 2-12 to 0-5. The Timoleague club survived relegation despite the defeat as Glanworth lost to Cobh 0-14 to 0-12. Argideen had a better scoring difference than Glanworth.

Castletownbere earned a crucial victory in the Division 2 relegation battle by beating an already-promoted Carrigaline 2-12 to 0-12. St Michael’s are already down after a 3-10 to 1-8 defeat to Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh and one of O’Donovan Rossa or Castletownbere will join them.

With Rossas beating Dohenys on Tuesday night (2-11 to 2-10), a Castletownbere win in their final game against Valley Rovers on Wednesday, July 1st in Brinny will keep the Beara club up.

Uibh Laoire were already promoted before the final weekend but finished their regular league in style against Clyda Rovers, winning 2-14 to 0-16.

Bandon are in relegation trouble in Division 3 but their fate is out of their hands. This was following a 0-15 to 1-10 loss to Aghabullogue. The Lilywhites have completed all their games, while Fermoy and Rockchapel still have fixtures to fulfil, including one against each other. Bandon need Fermoy and Rockchapel to draw and Rockchapel to lose to Bishopstown in order to stay up. Kanturk and Bishopstown will compete in the third tier final.

***

Gabriel Rangers are relegated from Division 4 after a 2-12 to 1-2 defeat to Nemo Rangers’ seconds. Adrigole ended their league season by losing to Buttevant, who earned promotion, 1-15 to 1-12. Glanmire are also going up following victory over Kiskeam.

Bantry Blues ended Division 5 on a high with a 3-24 to 0-8 win over relegated Kinsale. Blues missed out on promotion however as Mitchelstown and Canovee earned those spots.

Ilen Rovers were defeated by Canovee 0-16 to 0-11 but finished mid-table.

Carbery Rangers’ seconds and St James were already in the Division 7 final and finished off their regular campaigns. Rangers received a walkover from Castlemagner while James lost to Passage West, 1-17 to 0-12.

Meanwhile, Barryroe are into the county junior A league semi-finals after receiving a walkover from Knocknagree’s second string.