Castlehaven and Clonakilty remain in control of their own knockout hopes after derby draw

Castlehaven 1-12

Clonakilty 1-12

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

IT finished honours even between Castlehaven and Clonakilty in the McCarthy Insurance Group Cork Premier SFC at a rain-lashed Rosscarbery on Sunday.

Both teams entered this derby undefeated. Both teams left Rosscarbery with their losses column still blank.

Either side could have won a gripping, intense game that didn’t reach the standard of previous championship clashes.

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Bottom line, the Haven and Clon head into their final round of group matches with their destiny very much in their own hands.

They sit top of the group on three points apiece. Knocknagree are a point behind in third. Ballincollig prop up the table on zero points. In the final round, Castlehaven face Knocknagree in Páirc Uí Rinn at the same time Clon and Ballincollig clash in Kilmurry on Sunday, September 13th.

‘Look, we’ve three points on the board and our scoring difference is quite good,’ Clonakilty coach Eoin Ryan told The Southern Star.

‘So, we can look forward to the last game and know that the whole thing is in our own hands.

‘There was a lot of talk during the week that we hadn’t beaten the Haven since they came up senior. The truth is we hadn’t drawn with them either. So, there you go – a bit of history.’

‘We will probably have a bit of a down week this week and start building towards Knocknagree,’ Castlehaven manager Cahalane added. ‘Look, Knocknagree are a good side. We played them in the (county) league final and we know all about them and they know all about us.’

Last Sunday’s latest chapter between two West Cork rivals engaged a huge attendance despite the poor weather conditions.

A tetchy start saw the teams level, 0-2 apiece, after 12 fractious minutes. Conor Cahalane scored twice but his efforts were matched by Darragh Gough and Thomas Clancy.

Both teams adopted a patient approach but Clon enjoyed a purple patch and moved three clear thanks to a Des Kenneally fisted effort and superb Conor Daly two-pointer.

Castlehaven’s response was typical. Bristling at falling behind, the Haven shook off missed Micheál Maguire and Damien Cahalane goal attempts to draw level by the 20th minute. Mark Collins, Michael Hurley and Jamie O’Driscoll split the posts to make it five points apiece.

Their opponents demonstrated equally impressive resolve as consecutive Maurice Shanley and Ross Mannix white flags made it 0-7 to 0-5.

A turning point arrived after 24 minutes when Clonakilty struck the game’s first green flag. Thomas Clancy and Des Kenneally were involved in the build-up to Chris Kenneally sliding home a brave finish to the net.

1-7 to 0-5 behind, once again the Union Hall-Castletownshend outfit dug deep. Brian Hurley, well marshalled by Dan Peet throughout, landed a free and two-point free to make it 1-7 to 0-8 at the interval.

Conor Cahalane and Mark Collins scores continued Castlehaven’s revival on the resumption only for Chris Kenneally to edge his team back in front 1-8 to 0-10.

Now it was Martin O’Brien’s side’s turn to dominate.

Gaining ample possession around the middle third, Clon’s Tom Clancy, Conor Daly (free) and Dara Ó Sé reeled off three unanswered scores to surge 1-11 to 0-10 in front with 20 minutes to go.

Another score may well have pushed the leaders out of sight. Instead, and for the third time in a ferocious battle, Castlehaven responded.

Rory Maguire set up Andrew Whelton to fire low into the bottom corner of the net and push the Haven within a point of their opponents, 1-11 to 1-10.

Brian Hurley converted a close-range free and Conor Daly split the posts as play became stretched heading into the closing stages.

Another converted Hurley free made it 1-12 apiece with three minutes to go. Both teams went close amid a welter of late excitement including a Danny O’Donovan attempt that drifted wide of Clonakilty’s uprights.

It finished in a draw leaving Clonakilty and Castlehaven with everything to play for in their final round of group fixtures.

‘We are disappointed we didn’t win but are happy we didn’t lose so what can you say?’ Clon’s Eoin Ryan concluded.

‘We had chances. They had chances. It could have gone either way.

‘Up to Chris Kenneally’s goal, I thought we were definitely taking the game to the Haven. ‘After that, we kind of stepped off a small bit, which left them back into it.’

Seanie Cahalane added: ‘Look, it’s probably knockout football from now on. It is into the business end of the year. You need to perform, you need to be winning and sure, if you don’t, you’re out. It is as simple as that.’

OUR STAR: Plenty of contenders including Clonakilty’s Chris Kenneally and Castlehaven’s Conor Cahalane. For his ceaseless work rate and link-up play, Clonakilty’s Des Kenneally gets the nod.

Scorers

Castlehaven: B Hurley 0-5 (1 2ptf, 3f); C Cahalane 0-3; A Whelton 1-0; M Collins 0-2; M Hurley, J O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: C Daly 0-4 (2pt, 1f); C Kenneally 1-1; T Clancy 0-2; D Gough (1f), D Kenneally, M Shanley, R Mannix, D Ó Sé 0-1 each.

Castlehaven: D Cahalane; J Bohane, T O’Mahony, S Walsh; R Maguire, D Cahalane, M Collins (captain); C Cahalane, C Maguire; S Browne, J O’Driscoll, A Whelton; M Maguire, B Hurley, M Hurley.

Subs: D O’Donovan for M Hurley (39), S O’Connell for S Browne (58).

Clonakilty: M White (captain); D Darragh, D Peet, D Lowney; C Kenneally, T Clancy, J O’Mahony; B Ridgeway, M Shanley; D Kenneally, D Ó Sé, D Harrington; D Gough, R Mannix, C Daly.

Subs: S White for D Gough (ht, inj), S McEvoy for B Ridgeway (43).

Referee: Ciarán Murphy (Glanworth).