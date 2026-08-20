Jim O’Sullivan insists Newcestown’s hopes remain alive despite setback in loss to Valley Rovers

Valley Rovers 1-16

Newcestown 3-9

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

IN the wake of a convincing win over 2025 runners-up Nemo Rangers, Newcestown were entitled to fancy their chances of getting the job done in the McCarthy Insurance Group Premier Senior Football Championship round two tie at Coachford on Saturday.

But they came up short against Valley Rovers, and while they went under by the bare minimum, it’s fair to say the laurels rested where they belonged at the end of an exhilarating encounter.

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Simply put, the Innishannon outfit played better football for longer, receiving due reward for their efforts when Eoin Guinane posted the decisive score in stoppage time.

Newcestown manager Jim O’Sullivan agreed there could be no quibbling about the justice of the outcome.

‘We were outfought, especially around the middle, and I suppose the goals kept us in the game for so long.

‘Valley Rovers kicked some great scores. They were the better team over the hour,’ he admitted

O’Sullivan said he expected a tough challenge from the Innishannon side.

‘You get nothing easy in this championship, and while I’m obviously disappointed with our performance today, the bottom line is we’re not out of it,’ he remarked.

‘It’s a setback, hopefully we’ll bounce back from it, but we have no divine right to win every game. This display just wasn’t good enough.’

Newcestown couldn’t have hoped for a better start, with Jack Meade completing a slick, cohesive raid with a well-taken goal inside three minutes. They were 2-1 to 0-4 to the good after Niall Kelly put the finishing touch to another incisive attack in the 15th minute.

It was notable, however, that Valley Rovers had looked the more purposeful side in the interim. They responded well again in the wake of Kelly’s fisted goal, cutting the gap to the minimum after a massive two-pointer from veteran Fiachra Lynch made it 2-3 to 0-8 in the 28th minute.

David Buckley plucked the resultant kick-out from the clouds to launch a Newcestown attack that saw Luke Meade place Jack Meade for a point.

Despite the leech-like attentions of Valley Rovers defender Ted McGrath, Buckley had posted three fine points earlier. It was certainly encouraging for Newcestown that their talismanic attacker was making his presence felt.

Still, the Valleys deservedly finished the first half in front after a storming run from deep by corner-back Cian White allowed Eoin Guinane to set Shane Ryan up for a goal in the 29th minute.

Trailing by 1-9 to 2-4 at the interval, Newcestown drew level on the resumption courtesy of David Buckley, who posted a two-pointer from a free.

Ace free-taker Adam Walsh-Murphy quickly restored the lead to Valley Rovers following a foul on Eoin Guinane, but Newcestown were 2-9 to 1-11 ahead before a Luke Meade goal sent their prospects soaring in the 45th minute.

It was a lucky break for the Carbery men, as after Richard O’Sullivan and Eoin Collins combined to create a chance for Jack Meade, the latter’s effort for a point struck the upright, presenting Luke Meade with a golden opportunity from the rebound.

The manner in which Valley Rovers responded to that potentially crippling body blow was worthy of the utmost admiration, and brooks no argument about the merit of their victory.

A brace of inspirational two-pointers shared by Jacob O’Driscoll and Fiachra Lynch, from a free, brought them back on terms in the 53rd minute, setting the scene for a nail-biting finale.

While Newcestown had the chances to win it on the run-in, with David Buckley twice failing with attempted two-point conversions from frees and Jack Meade off-target from a 45, it would have been rough justice on Valley Rovers had they been pipped at the post.

Eoin Guinane’s point got them over the line, although they might have been forced to sweat had the impressive Newcestown substitute Humphrey Canty not been denied a free with time almost up.

Numbered among the leading lights for the winners were Eoin Guinane and Jack Walsh up front, midfielder Jacob O’Driscoll, and Cian O’Keefe and Cian Johnson at the back.

Preceded by a narrow win over St Michael’s, the result means Valley Rovers are in with a decent chance of making the knock-out stages just 12 months after preserving their premier status at Carbery Rangers’ expense in a relegation final replay.

OUR STAR: His match-winning point was out of the top drawer, capping a commendable contribution by centre-forward Eoin Guinane to Valley Rovers’ triumph.

Scorers

Valley Rovers: F Lynch 0-5 (1 2pt, 1 2ptf); S Ryan 1-1; A Walsh-Murphy 0-3 (f); E Guinane, J Walsh 0-2 each; J O’Driscoll 0-2 (2pt); W Hurley 0-1.

Newcestown: D Buckley 0-7 (2 2ptf); J Meade 1-1; N Kelly, L Meade 1-0 each; E Collins 0-1.

Valley Rovers: B Curtin; C O’Keeffe, T McGrath, N Daly; T O’Brien, C Johnson, L Casey; J O’Driscoll; W Hurley; J Walsh, E Guinane, A Walsh-Murphy; F Lynch, C O’Leary, S Ryan.

Subs: M Woods for Casey (34), O McCarthy for O’Leary (58).

Newcestown: C White; G O’Donovan, C O’Donovan, J Kelleher; E Collins, M McSweeney, C Dinneen; S O’Donovan, R O’Sullivan; L Meade, T Twomey, D Buckley; D McAree, J Meade, N Kelly.

Subs: H Canty for Kelly (ht), C Keane for Twomey (55), J Kenneally for McAree (56).

Referee: D Murnane (Macroom).