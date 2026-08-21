CARBERY ROUND-UP: Goleen through to JAFC quarter-finals again

FOLLOWING their 2-6 to 1-7 win over St Colum’s, Goleen are through to the quarter-finals of the Bandon Co-Op Carbery Junior A Football Championship for the second season in a row.

Confined county junior B champions in 2024, the Mizen club is on a steady rise, evidenced by the impact they’ve made at junior A for two seasons in a row.

They jumped ahead of Barryroe in Roinn 4 and need only a draw against the Sky Blues in the final game to top the group and earn a seeded last-eight draw.

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Michael O’Reilly proved to be Goleen’s key marksman again with 1-2 while Eoghan Sheehan recorded the other goal. Ronan Kennedy (0-2), Tadhg Cullinane and Paudie O’Regan (0-1 each) got their other scores as they knocked St Colum’s out of the championship.

In Roinn 1, Castlehaven and St Mary’s shared the spoils in Rosscarbery, 2-13 to 3-10. The Haven’s second string led 2-11 to 2-5 going into the final 13 minutes but a Mary’s team, inspired by Olan Corcoran, roared back into it.

The former Cork U20 forward hit 1-8, 1-7 from play while Rory O’Connor (2-0) and Darren O’Donovan (0-2) shot the remainder of Mary’s scores.

For the Haven, Cork minor from 2025 Eoin Maguire contributed to 1-3 while Donnacha O’Donovan (0-5), Sean Maguire (1-0), Kevin O’Donovan (0-2), Fiachra Collins, James Maguire and David Whelton (0-1 each) scored too.

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In the Carbery junior B championship, Clann na nGael, Clonakilty and O’Donovan Rossa made it two wins from two in the round-robin stage.

Clann na nGael beat Gabriel Rangers 2-12 to 1-9 in Durrus, as the Scorchers continued their form from the county confined junior B triumph.

Clon saw off Dohenys 1-21 to 2-4 in Ahiohill. The victors were 1-11 to 2-1 up at the break and maintained control. Dohenys have lost their opening two games.

Meanwhile, Skibb beat Bantry Blues 1-11 to 2-5 in Church Cross. The other two games saw wins for Bandon and Ilen Rovers. The Lilywhites beat Muintir Bhaire 1-11 to 1-7 while Ilen received a walkover from St James. Like Dohenys, Muintir Bhaire and James remain pointless.