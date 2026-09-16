CAR OF THE WEEK: Kia’s K4 in a very much alive segment

This year, to date, that proportion has shrunk to around 3.2 per cent (but wait for a caveat below).

In the same period, electric models have gone from 16 per cent of sales to the point where now four in every ten Kia registrations are EVs. A trend has now become an inevitable destination direction.

But there’s still a strong demand for variations on the internal combustion engine, as hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and straight petrol, combining to another 40 per cent of the Kia sales.

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If you’re wondering where the remaining registrations were, it’s that caveat — a rapidly growing diesel-electric hybrid in the brand’s best-seller, the Sportage, with more than half of them using that engine, the others driving with petrol HEVs and PHEVs.

The newest petrol model Kia came to Ireland in March, the K4, available only with a petrol-mild hybrid engine for the moment, though a full hybrid is on the way.

In an automotive streetscape dominated by so many crossover-SUV cars, this unambiguously hatchback format makes its own quite distinctive impression.

Long, low, and lean are three words that come to mind.

The front is strongly styled but without being over-designed.

There’s a nice clean look to the profile, where character-lining is subtle. From the rear, where the roofline extends to a quite deep integrated spoiler shadowing the hatchback screen, the full-width rear light bar linking the down-hooking tail-lights adds perceived extra width to a car that’s already quite wide.

I should say it took me a while to get used to getting in and out of what’s a low car in these days, but inside the K4 is exactly what we have become used to in all current Kias.

Solid design elements on the dashboard in trims, emphasising both good build and quality materials that will clearly wear well for the life of the car.

The wide instrumentation housing that incorporates a full-size infotainment screen and substantial driver’s information cluster also has between them a panel for climate setup.

That is a bit obscured by the steering wheel, but all the necessary on-the-run adjustments are by physical controls on the centre dash.

As also is the volume control for the radio. Ahead of the centre console transmission shifter are the USB sockets, and I mention that only because they don’t take hunting around to find.

The seats in my GT-Line specced car were vegan leather, easily kept clean and very comfortable.

As a C-segment hatchback, it is commendably roomy for the rear passengers, thanks to a decent wheelbase.

The two-tone seats material finish in dark and light eased what might have been an over-gloomy interior.

The boot behind has a capacity of up to 438L.

As it happened, when I was visiting family in the US in the summer of 2025, my rental was a K4, recently arrived in that market, so I’ve had a double experience with the car.

It was the fastback style version, which I don’t think is nearly as well executed as the hatchback we have.

My review car was powered by a 115hp 3-cylinder petrol engine, with the mild-hybrid assistance.

The transmission was an automatic 7-speed dual-clutch, though the vast majority of K4s registered here since its arrival have been 6-speed manuals, against the trend.

The engine package was smooth in operation, well soundproofed, with a 12.3s 0-100km/h that was leisurely compared to what we have become used to in EVs, but quite adequate.

A 1.6 petrol HEV option with up to 180hp is incoming next month.

The low stance and width of the car, along with the good wheelbase, made for comfortable driving with a sense that everything was well settled on even some indifferent road surfaces.

Being closer to the road made everything seem a bit faster, too.

This particular compact family hatchback segment has remained resilient against the crossover crush, so Kia is right to make sure it has a proper contender in the space.