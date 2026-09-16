Macroom Garda HQ set to open in 2028

WORKS on the new €64m Macroom Garda Divisional Headquarters at Gurteenroe, next to Macroom Fire Station are expected to be completed in the second half of 2028, writes Kieran O’Mahony.

However, there is no confirmed date for when policing operations will commence there.

A spokesperson for the Office of Public Works spokesperson said the overall construction period for the project is approximately 27 months, with works having commenced in February of this year.

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‘Thereafter, the opening date of the new Macroom Garda Station is a matter for An Garda Síochána.’

Bandon Garda Station will remain the divisional headquarters until the new building is complete.

The development, which will become the Regional Garda Divisional HQ for County Cork, consists of a two, three and four-storey building with three standalone single-storey ancillary buildings and secure parking facilities and the building area is of circa. 4,400m2.

Contractors JJ Rhatigan & Company are in charge of the build.

The new station will house a variety of investigation units, including the Divisional Protective Services Unit, detective units and possibly armed support units.

Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan accompanied by Minister for Finance Jack Chambers recently visited the site to get a progress report from the contractors and also got a tour of the site.