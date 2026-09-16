LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Innishannon gridlock needs action - not waffle

EDITOR - About fifty years ago a government-funded report recommended that traffic through the village of Innishannon be reduced by the construction of a bypass which would pass south of the village.

This plan would have involved building a second bridge across the river and never progressed beyond the report stage. About 20 years later (circa 30 years ago) another government-funded report recommended that a new road be built which would pass north of both Innishannon and Bandon, thus relieving the traffic problem for both towns.

This new road would also serve the commercial activities at Kilbrogan and the factory at Brinny, thus relieving pressure on the ‘high road’. For whatever reason this report is also shelved.

I note in this week’s paper (1,200 trucks a day shaking the house – page 5) that ‘a projected outline document for the proposed Innishannon bypass’ is now being prepared at a cost to the taxpayer of €100,000.

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What happened to the two previous reports? And will this ‘kicking the problem into the long grass’ fare no better than the previous documents?

What we require urgently for this village and the safety of us all is action, not waffle.

Tim Barry,

Innishannon.

EDITOR - I was recently in Skibbereen with my husband who spent a year or two in school in Skibbereen back in 1976/77 when his parents ran the Coachman’s pub between Drimoleague and Skibbereen.

We called in and met the lovely French couple who bought it, though it’s no longer a pub now. My husband’s parents were so busy running the pub they didn’t take any photos from back then; but I just wondered if there might have been any photos taken from around that time or when they opened up or closed down (some good parties were held there).

Their names were Paddy and Dolly Bernie if that helps, and my husband’s name is Donal Bernie. He was around 11-12 when they had the pub and we have the main sign from the front of the pub as a souvenir but that’s it really.

It might be a longshot but I thought I would reach out to find out if there are any photos of the pub and owners from back then.

Thank you for your time. We enjoyed our stay at the West Cork Hotel and visiting the lovely town of Skibbereen a few weeks ago.

Anne & Donal Bernie,

Bauravilla.

EDITOR – It’s always very heartening to see the people come from far and wide in honour of General Michael Collins. Great credit is due to the people who organise the gathering and who prepare for the annual event.

They are certainly playing their part in keeping the memory and the deeds of our great patriot alive. Great credit also to the Cork region, especially Clonakilty and the surrounding area, with a fine statue, two museums and the Michael Collins trail.

There is a great interest among students of Irish history and among Irish Americans on the life of General Michael Collins. He would be well deserving of all accolades that we as society could muster as he and his brave comrades won the fight for freedom.

Michael Collins was very proud of his roots in Clonakilty and West Cork and loved to come among his own people when possible. He was proud of his own. We, the people of Clonakilty and West Cork, should start a campaign to have a national holiday in his memory. Maybe our mayors, county councillors, TDs could put aside party differences to support and push for this?

Jeremiah McCarthy,

Clonakilty.

EDITOR - Depaul’s latest Impact Report, “Frontline Prevention – Shaping the Present, Looking to the Future,” shows that while significant progress has been made in helping people move out of homelessness, the growing scale and complexity of demand is placing unprecedented pressure on frontline services.

In 2025, 8,204 people were supported by Depaul, including 2,574 children, a 12% increase on the previous year. Behind these figures are families and individuals facing homelessness alongside increasingly complex challenges, including mental health concerns and addiction.

Ahead of Budget 2027, we are calling on the Government to maintain and increase investment in social and affordable housing, and strengthen prevention, mental health and addiction supports.

Without urgent Government action, rising demand will continue to place frontline services under increasing strain, while more families, children and individuals risk being left without a secure place to call home.

David Carroll

CEO, Depaul