White smoke for new M&S Keohane range

MARKS & Spencer (M&S) has partnered with Bantry-based Keohane Seafoods to launch Organic Irish Oak Smoked Salmon, available now in M&S stores across Ireland.

Developed exclusively for M&S over three years, the premium product represents a new collaboration, bringing together M&S’s commitment to quality with the expertise of Ireland’s largest seafood processor.

The West Cork business, founded by the Keohane family 16 years ago, employs 300 people across its operations in Bantry and Cork city.

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Produced on the West Cork coast, the M&S Organic Irish Oak Smoked Salmon is carefully cured before being gently smoked over natural oak chips, creating a delicate texture and subtle smoky flavour.

The product was developed through close collaboration - refining the recipe, curing and smoking process before bringing the final product to market.

Colman Keohane, managing director of Keohane Seafoods, said: ‘Working directly with M&S is an important milestone for Keohane Seafoods and a real endorsement of the quality our team delivers every day.

‘Our fish are farmed in the clean coastal waters around Ireland, bringing together the best of Ireland’s natural environment with responsible farming practices. We have worked closely with M&S to develop a product that meets the high standards both businesses are known for.’

M&S trading director Laura Harper said: ‘At M&S, we’re always looking for ways to bring customers great quality products from trusted suppliers, and Organic Irish Oak Smoked Salmon is a fantastic addition to our range.

‘Working with the expert team at Keohane Seafoods over the last three years has helped us create a product with exceptional taste and texture. We’re excited for customers across Ireland to enjoy a delicious product that reflects the quality and care both of our businesses are known for.’

The partnership is set to continue beyond this launch, with M&S and Keohane Seafoods developing additional products due to launch this Christmas.