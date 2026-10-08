Argideen Rangers' county premier junior hurling final hopes dashed by Kilshannig juggernaut

Kilshannig 2-24

Argideen Rangers 0-15

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

THE final scoreline tells the tale.

Argideen Rangers’ bid for glory in the county premier junior hurling championship was brought to an abrupt end on Sunday in Coachford where they proved no match for Kilshannig in a semi-final encounter that had lost its competitive edge long before the finish.

In truth, the writing was on the wall for the Timoleague men at the interval when, having played with the aid of a stiff breeze, they found themselves 2-12 to 0-8 in arrears.

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While they couldn’t be faulted for lack of effort, they never threatened to make up the leeway on the resumption, and they would have suffered a heavier defeat but for the sharpness of goalkeeper Daniel Hurley.

Hurley saved well from Kilshannig’s Andy Hourigan and Tom Cunningham over the course of the second half, and was one of the Argideen players to emerge unscathed from the fray.

Ger Crowley, Sean Murray and especially Sean Henchion had their moments in a defence that rarely inspired complete confidence, as did Darragh O’Donovan at midfield, but they always struggled to make headway in attack where James Crowley and Eoin Lawton achieved most, and substitute Dara Walsh shaped up promisingly following his introduction at half-time.

By contrast, Kilshannig had no shortage of quality performers, and no obvious weak link, as they produced an ultra-compelling display to achieve a convincing pillar-to-post victory.

Diarmuid O’Sullivan and Jack Twomey wreaked havoc in attack, Andy Hourigan excelled at midfield, while full-back Colm O’Shea ruled with a firm hand at the edge of the square.

Kieran Twomey, man-of-the-match in last year’s county junior A final win over Ballinora, turned in another highly-polished performance at wing-back for the Avondhu side.

Argideen manager Christy Crowley was refreshingly candid in his assessment of how the contest unfolded, stating they simply weren’t at the races on the day.

‘We were under no illusions coming here, we knew Kilshannig were a serious outfit, and had big momentum behind them after winning the junior county last year. They also came through the group stage with a perfect record,’ he noted.

‘We were down a few bodies, but that’s no excuse, because we probably still wouldn’t have had enough to get the job done even with a full squad.’

Slow to settle, Argideen were 1-3 to 0-1 in arrears inside seven minutes, the Kilshannig goal coming from Diarmuid O’Sullivan.

They were still five points adrift, 1-6 to 0-4, when full-back Ger Crowley, with goalkeeper Hurley beaten, denied O’Sullivan a second goal midway through the first half, but they got back within striking range with five minutes to the interval.

James Crowley won a free converted by Philip Flynn before pointing himself to make it 1-7 to 0-7 at that stage.

Just when it seemed as if Argideen would remain well in touch at half time, Kilshannig produced a devastating burst that completely changed the complexion of the contest.

Aided by a goal from Jack Twomey, they outscored Argideen by 1-5 to 0-1 to go in at the interval ten points to the good and with their tails up.

In view of their obvious limitations in attack, it was always on the cards the south-west men would be hard-pressed to get back into contention on the turnover. The fact that they never once threatened to grab a goal tells its own story.

Perhaps the only consolation they can take from the proceedings is that they came up against a Kilshannig that was firing on all cylinders, and, on this evidence, will make a bold bid to garner a second county title on the trot when they throw down the gauntlet to St Catherine’s in the decider.

OUR STAR: Plenty of Kilshannig contenders for the top rating, but midfielder Andy Hourigan shone brightest when the contest was reasonably competitive in the first half.

Scorers

Kilshannig: J Twomey 1-4; D O’Sullivan 1-3; A Hourigan 0-5; K Twomey 0-5 (2f); P Walsh 0-4 (3f); D Murphy, K Smith, R Crowley 0-1 each.

Argideen Rangers: P Flynn 0-5 (4f); D O’Donovan, C Twomey, E Lawton, J Crowley 0-2 each; S Murray (f), B Fleming 0-1 each.

Kilshannig: D Kearney; C Murphy, C O’Shea, E Burke; K Twomey, Darragh O’Sullivan, B Curtin; K Smith, A Hourigan; D Murphy, J Twomey, T Cunningham, C Ruby, Diarmuid O’Sullivan, P Walsh.

Subs: R Crowley for Ruby (42), J O’Hanlon for D Murphy (50), D Guiney for Darragh O’Sullivan (52), S Lyons for Diarmuid O’Sullivan (inj, 56), M Twomey for B Curtin (58).

Argideen Rangers: D Hurley; S Henchion, G Crowley, C Dineen; F Walsh, S Murray, J Twomey; C O’Donovan, D O’Donovan; C Twomey, F Butler, E Lawton; P Flynn, P Butler, J Crowley.

Subs: B Fleming for P Butler (ht), D Walsh for C O’Donovan (ht), D Holland for F Butler (40), K Hennessy for Dineen (56).

Referee: W Wallis (Aghada).