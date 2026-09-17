Subscriber Exclusives

Adrigole march straight into the last four of county intermediate A football championship

September 17th, 2026 8:00 PM

By Matthew Hurley

Adrigole march straight into the last four of county intermediate A football championship Image
Cian O'Shea scored 0-2 for Adrigole in their win over Kildorrery.

Share this article

Prefer Southern Star on Google

ADRIGOLE advanced straight to the semi-finals of the intermediate A championship following a 2-8 to 0-10 victory over Kildorrery.

Tim O’Sullivan’s in-form side were already assured of top spot in Group 3 before throw-in, but now advance to a fourth successive semi-final.

The Beara men led 1-6 to 0-5 at the break, with Ben O’Sullivan scoring their goal. Kildorrery battled back in the second half but a David Harrington goal sealed victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom O’Connor scored 0-4 for Adrigole while Cian O’Shea (0-2) and Cathal O’Sullivan (0-1) also chipped in.

In the same group, Bandon bowed out of the championship following a narrow 1-11 to 0-13 defeat to Boherbue in Ballingeary. A David O’Connor goal on 19 minutes was key and the Boherbue sharpshooter finished with 1-7 overall.

Robert O’Driscoll’s Bandon were 1-6 to 0-6 behind at the break and staged a comeback that just fell short. The Lilywhites’ scorers included Michael Cahalane (0-6, 2 2pt, 1f), Mark Sugrue (0-3f), Jack Calnan (0-2), Kevin Hannon and Jack Cullinane (0-1 each).

In Group 2, Dromtarriffe’s 4-12 to 0-16 win over Mitchelstown meant Gabriel Rangers exited the championship. Evan Murphy (2-4), Andrew Healy (1-3) and Daniel O’Keeffe (1-2) goaled for the Duhallow club, which confirmed a quarter-final meeting with Boherbue on Friday, September 25th. Mitchelstown surrendered top spot as a result of their defeat and face Buttevant, who defeated Ilen Rovers, in the quarter-finals on Saturday, September 26th.

Also, Kilmurry advanced to the semi-finals after a 2-11 to 0-7 win over Glanworth. Tomas Collins hit both goals for the Muskerry club as they consigned Glanworth to a relegation play-off against Kildorrery.

 

***

In senior A, Aghabullogue held Kanturk to a 1-11 to 2-8 draw in Group 1. Aghabullogue bowed out of the championship, while Kanturk progressed to a quarter-final against Kilshannig on September 27th. The winner there faces Carbery Rangers in the semi-final.

In Group 3, Éire Óg earned a semi-final spot with a 0-24 to 0-9 win over Kilshannig. The Ovens club face either Cill na Martra or Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh in the last four.

Elsewhere in the group, Bishopstown overcame Clyda Rovers, 2-14 to 0-13, to avoid a relegation play-off. Odhrán Foley and Brian McCarthy were the goalscorers for the city side, as Clyda face O’Donovan Rossa in the relegation match.

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support local, trusted journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our sport mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended