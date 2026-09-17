Adrigole march straight into the last four of county intermediate A football championship

ADRIGOLE advanced straight to the semi-finals of the intermediate A championship following a 2-8 to 0-10 victory over Kildorrery.

Tim O’Sullivan’s in-form side were already assured of top spot in Group 3 before throw-in, but now advance to a fourth successive semi-final.

The Beara men led 1-6 to 0-5 at the break, with Ben O’Sullivan scoring their goal. Kildorrery battled back in the second half but a David Harrington goal sealed victory.

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Tom O’Connor scored 0-4 for Adrigole while Cian O’Shea (0-2) and Cathal O’Sullivan (0-1) also chipped in.

In the same group, Bandon bowed out of the championship following a narrow 1-11 to 0-13 defeat to Boherbue in Ballingeary. A David O’Connor goal on 19 minutes was key and the Boherbue sharpshooter finished with 1-7 overall.

Robert O’Driscoll’s Bandon were 1-6 to 0-6 behind at the break and staged a comeback that just fell short. The Lilywhites’ scorers included Michael Cahalane (0-6, 2 2pt, 1f), Mark Sugrue (0-3f), Jack Calnan (0-2), Kevin Hannon and Jack Cullinane (0-1 each).

In Group 2, Dromtarriffe’s 4-12 to 0-16 win over Mitchelstown meant Gabriel Rangers exited the championship. Evan Murphy (2-4), Andrew Healy (1-3) and Daniel O’Keeffe (1-2) goaled for the Duhallow club, which confirmed a quarter-final meeting with Boherbue on Friday, September 25th. Mitchelstown surrendered top spot as a result of their defeat and face Buttevant, who defeated Ilen Rovers, in the quarter-finals on Saturday, September 26th.

Also, Kilmurry advanced to the semi-finals after a 2-11 to 0-7 win over Glanworth. Tomas Collins hit both goals for the Muskerry club as they consigned Glanworth to a relegation play-off against Kildorrery.

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In senior A, Aghabullogue held Kanturk to a 1-11 to 2-8 draw in Group 1. Aghabullogue bowed out of the championship, while Kanturk progressed to a quarter-final against Kilshannig on September 27th. The winner there faces Carbery Rangers in the semi-final.

In Group 3, Éire Óg earned a semi-final spot with a 0-24 to 0-9 win over Kilshannig. The Ovens club face either Cill na Martra or Béal Átha an Ghaorthaidh in the last four.

Elsewhere in the group, Bishopstown overcame Clyda Rovers, 2-14 to 0-13, to avoid a relegation play-off. Odhrán Foley and Brian McCarthy were the goalscorers for the city side, as Clyda face O’Donovan Rossa in the relegation match.