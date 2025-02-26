ON THIS week's podcast, we chat to University of Toledo athlete Laura Nicholson after she ran a new one-mile personal best (4:30.85) at the Boston College Eagle Elite meet recently.

The former Bandon AC member smashed her previous PB by almost four seconds which saw her surge up to fourth in the all-time Irish women’s indoor one-mile ranking.

Nicholson, a native of Ballinascarthy, chatted to Kieran McCarthy this week.

Also on the show, we look ahead to the triple header coming up in Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday as the Cork footballers, hurlers and ladies footballers face Roscommon (7pm), Kilkenny (5pm) and Roscommon (3pm) respectively.

John Cleary’s footballers are off the back of a loss to Monaghan, the hurlers recently fell to Tipperary while it was positive in ladies football as Cork beat Monaghan.

The Cork camogie team also beat Waterford to start their league campaign and face Dublin away next on Saturday at 2pm.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

***

The Star Sport Podcast is brought to you in association with Access Credit Union.

Access Credit Union - Where your bank really does matter. Choose Credit Union, Choose Local, Choose Community.

For more visit www.accesscu.ie