PODCAST: West Cork club football roundup & Lisa Harte on winning a county title with O'Donovan Rossa

WHAT a weekend of GAA it was in West Cork, with Castlehaven and O'Donovan Rossa both bringing home county LGFA titles, and multiple men's teams securing places in county finals.

Kieran and Dylan roundup the results and talking points from some of the biggest games of the year so far, including Castlehaven's victory in the premier senior football championship against St Finbarrs and why we're looking forward to an all West Cork final in Senior A.

Sean Holland chats to Lisa Harte, captain of O'Donovan Rossa about their great win over Dohenys in their Junior A final, and they also look ahead to her club's clash against North Tipperary in Munster this weekend.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

