Phil Healy on a great performance at the World Indoor Championships

PHIL Healy is the special guest on this week's Star Sport Podcast, fresh from helping the Irish women's 4x400m relay team to a fifth-place finish at the World Indoor Championships last weekend.

It was a brilliant performance from the team, who also set a national record in their semi-final with a time of 3:28:45 after a stunning first leg by Healy.

She joins the podcast to reflect on a great result, what it felt like to be back on the international stage and a big year ahead.

We also chat about the exciting 8-page Next Generation special in this week's Southern Star, which highlights 32 of the region's best young athletes across a variety of sports, and we take a look at some potential green shoots for Cork's senior mens footballers.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast

