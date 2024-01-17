Melissa Duggan ready for Cork's league opener; Cill na Martra falter in All-Ireland final

ON this week's podcast we are chatting to Cork footballer Melissa Duggan ahead of what will be her eighth season involved with the senior panel.



Cork get their Division 1 league campaign off to a start this weekend with a home match in Mallow against Galway – throw in is at 2pm on Sunday.

Duggan joins Kieran to talk about why she loves pre-season, how she's become one of the leaders in the dressing room and why we need to encourage people to go to games following a poll which showed that nearly 60% of Irish people had never attended a women's sporting event.

We also look at the latest from Páirc Uí Chaoímh following a dramatic week in which it was revealed that the historic stadium could be in line for a change of name with Supervalu in talks to become sponsors of the home of Cork GAA.

Jack Crowley was the only West Cork man named in Andy Farrell's Ireland squad for this year's Six Nations, as Gavin Coombes and John Hodnett were both left out, and we also look back on Cill na Martra's disappointing loss in the All-Ireland intermediate football final on Sunday.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.



Produced by Dylan Mangan.

