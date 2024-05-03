Daniel Davey on the power of nutrition; Reacting to Cork's Sam Maguire draw

DANIEL Davey of Davey Nutrition is the special guest on this week's Star Sport Podcast, ahead of his upcoming trip to West Cork for a live event at Glenilen farm in Drimoleague.

The event, Raise Your Game, will focus on insights from Davey aimed at helping to empower you to maximise impact and potential in all aspects of your life. It takes place at Glenilen farm on Thursday, May 16th – tickets are available via Eventbrite.

He joins the podcast to chat about the event, his time as a senior performance nutritionist for Leinster, why the timing of your meals is important and a lot more.

We also chat about Cork's Sam Maguire draw. The Rebels will face Donegal/Armagh, Clare/Kerry and Tyrone in what should be another exciting group stage of the All-Ireland SFC.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

