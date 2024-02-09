Cork's promotion dream in trouble; Crowley makes his mark

ON this week's podcast we're looking back at two difficult results for the Cork men's senior football team which leaves them bottom of Division Two and facing into a potential relegation battle.

The last time we spoke about Cork, we were feeling optimistic, looking ahead to a Division Two campaign with promotion a distant possibility on the horizon.

Two weeks later, two defeats to Donegal and Louth. What's gone wrong for Cork? What do they need to do to improve? We take a look.

Also on this week's podcast, we celebrate someone who had a good bank holiday weekend – Jack Crowley. The Innishannon man was central to Ireland's biggest ever away win against France in Marseille last Friday, and is expected to be named in Andy Farrell's starting team for this Sunday's clash with Italy.

Elsewhere we look at poor form from the Cork hurlers and ladies footballers, and ahead to a big weekend of U21 A action in Carbery.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast.

