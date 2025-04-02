Bandon Grammar celebrate Munster schools title

ON THIS week's podcast, we are joined by Bandon Grammar coach Philip Murphy after the school won the Munster schools junior cup recently.

The Grammar won their first ever Munster schools cup as they beat 19-time winners Christian Brothers College 20-12.

A school that has past pupils such as Jack Crowley, Gavin Coombes and Darran Sweetnam as well as coaches such as Régis Sonnes now have new heroes.

What followed was Bandon RFC winning the Munster clubs U18.5 crown after they beat Old Christians 28-13, summing up a brilliant week for the town

Also on the show, we celebate another West Cork success as Skibbereen Community School claimed the All-Ireland ladies football senior A title after a 2-10 to 3-6 win over Loretto Cavan.

It was a brilliant achievement by all in a school that fed off multiple clubs in the south-west.

The Cork footballers are back in championship action this weekend as they visit Limerick while the Cork hurlers welcome Tipperary to Leeside as they hope to win a first Allianz League title since 1998.

All this and more on this week's Star Sport Podcast. Watch above. Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, by using the player below or by searching 'Southern Star Sport Podcast' wherever you get yours.

Follow our hosts on X: @matt_hurley01 and @KieranMcC_SS

Produced by Matthew Hurley

