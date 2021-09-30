Your chance to buy the best seat in the house at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

CORK GAA’s unveiling of its new ten-year Páirc Uí Chaoimh premium seat packages is giving supporters the chance to get the best seat in the house, says Sinead O’Keeffe, Cork GAA Commercial Director.

There are two packages available in the ‘Rebels' Rising Premium Seat offer’ and both include access to all GAA games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh as well as entry to all county championship games at any venue in the county.

The ‘Centre Field Offer’ (limited availablity), which costs €6,500, is a seat in sections 205, 206, 207 or 208 of the South Stand, while the ‘Half Foward Offer’ (subject to availablity), priced at €5,000, is a seat in sections 202, 203, 204, 209, 210 or 211. With both offers, the one-off payment must be made on or before January 30th, 2022.

‘We’re asking Cork fans to join us on this journey,’ Sinead O’Keeffe explains.

‘We want to have fans back in Páirc Ui Chaoimh, enjoying the games and cheering Cork teams on. It’s been a very good year for Cork GAA, especially at underage level, as well as the senior hurlers reaching the All-Ireland final so we know there are exciting times ahead.

‘We have great facilities at the stadium, a fantastic pitch and we are working on the match-day offerings, too, so fans can enjoy the day, the occasion and the whole GAA experience at Páirc Ui Chaoimh.’

There are plenty of perks to the new ten-year premium seat packages, O’Keeffe explains.

‘If you buy a premium ticket package you get access to all games that will take place at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, whether it’s men’s or women’s or even neutral games – and you’ll have the best seat in the house for them,’ she explains.

‘As well as that you also get access to club championship games anywhere in the county and at any venue.’

Also, premium seat holders will get access to purchase their seat for concerts and other sporting events at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. For example, music star Ed Sheeran will headline a concert at the stadium on April 28th so premium seat holders have the opportunity to buy their seat for the concert. The packages include access to tickets for All-Ireland senior semi-finals and finals (when Cork play) and Munster senior finals outside of Páirc Uí Chaoimh (when Cork play).

For those interesed in purchasing a premium seat, they will also be encouraged to call to the stadium and pick their own seat.

‘It’s a big investment so we want to make sure our fans are happy with their purchase and their seat, so come along, sit in the seat, have a look at the view and see if you’re happy with it,’ Sinead O’Keeffe adds.

For more information click here