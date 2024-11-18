World kickboxing champions to put on show in Skibbereen

WORLD kickboxing champions past and present will put on a show at an Exhibition Fight Night in Skibbereen for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Organised by West Cork Kickboxing Club, Skibbereen Sports & Fitness Centre is the place to be on Saturday, November 23rd, as a host of the best West Cork kickboxers of all time will showcase their skills on home soil – and it’s all for a great cause.

A special treat for local sports fans is the return to action of Bantry kickboxer Lily de la Cour, who previously won World and European gold at junior and senior levels during her glittering career.

Two-time world champion Tony Stephenson, who also coaches with West Cork Kickboxing Club, will also be in action, as top-class sparring is promised on the night with seniors, juniors and kids all ready to show their skills.

The club’s newest world champion, Evan Collins, will also show his talent in front of his hometown crowd. The Skibbereen teen captured gold in the older cadet -57kg kick light category at the WAKO Youth World Kickboxing Championships held in Budapest in August; he’s the latest in a long line of champion kickboxers this club has produced, under the guidance of Ian Kingston.

Doors open on November 23rd at 6pm, and tickets cost €8 or €20 for a family. All proceeds will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.