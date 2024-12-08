Wizard of Oz Erika hits new heights with North Melbourne Kangaroos

ERIKA O’Shea is the pride of Macroom and beyond after her role in North Melbourne Kangaroos winning the Australian Football League Women’s title.

As the Roos beat 2023 champions Brisbane Lions by 39-9 in the AFLW Grand Final, former Cork footballer O’Shea played her 36th match for North Melbourne, contributing her part in their triumph.

At just 22 years of age, she was the fourth youngest player on the matchday squad.

O’Shea collected nine disposals (seven kicks and two handballs) in the final, more than her 8.5 career average down under, and seven kicks, more than her 5.6 career average. She made five tackles in defence and set up counter attacks too, making a big impact when coming onto the field.

O’Shea can now add an AFLW title win to her North Melbourne Best Young Player award in 2022.

This was a brilliant season for the Kangaroos and epitomised by the fact of being the only AFL side, men or women, to go unbeaten throughout the whole season.

They were in control of this decider from the very start as they outscored the Lions by 18-7 in quarter one, 7-1 in quarter two and 14-0 in quarter four. Meath native Vikki Wall, who bagged two of the Roos six goals, was another Irish player involved.