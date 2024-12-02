Winters coming! Darragh scores brace of goals as Kinsale Community School win Munster U17 cup

Kinsale CS 3-17

CBS Mitchelstown 0-6

JJ HURLEY REPORTS

KINSALE Community School are kingpins of the Munster U17C football competition following a comprehensive victory over Mitchelstown CBS at the Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4G astro pitch.

This game was over at half time as the Kinsale school started with an intensity that never allowed the north Cork side into the game, and Courcey Rovers’ Darragh Winters struck for two goals in the opening ten minutes.

In what was a fine performance, special mention goes to Ollie Buckley, who was simply deadly in front of the posts; he finished with 0-13 of the winning total.

In a team full of leaders, it was Kinsale’s Ger Murphy who opened the scoring, followed by the first of two goals from Winters after three minutes. With David Forde and Aaron Keane preventing CBS from closing in on the Kinsale goal, Buckley was racking up the scores at the other end as they led 2-6 to 0-1 after 20 minutes.

A glimmer of hope for Mitchelstown saw them claim two unanswered points, before Buckley hit back with a brace of his own.

Closing in on half time, Kinsale goalkeeper Rian Fitzgerald produced an outrageous save to prevent what looked like a certain goal and his defence followed up with an important block, as Kinsale led 2-8 to 0-4 at the break.

The second half began as it ended with Buckley again on target as Kinsale pushed on. Oscar Ryan and Sean Hurley at centre-field continued to run the show. Working the balls through the lines, Buckley continued to provide the expert marksmanship as team-mates supplied the ammunition.

Murphy claimed his second point on 40 minutes, before Keane strolled up from the back and deservedly landed a point of his own – Kinsale led by 2-15 to 0-4 after 49 minutes.

A point from Mitchelstown was then cancelled out by a Cillian Fitzgerald goal as he somehow appeared from the corner back berth to claim the score. A Liam O’Regan point preceded another point from the man-of-the-match Buckley, who completed what was a fine performance for the Kinsale school as they lifted the TUS Corn Roibeard Ui Bhuachalla U17 C football title.

Scorers

Kinsale CS: O Buckley 0-13 (6f); D Winters 2-0; C Fitzgerald 1-0; G Murphy 0-2; L O'Regan, A Keane 0-1 each.

CBS Mitchelstown: J Fitzgerald (f), L Heafey (1f) 0-2 each; J Sheehy, J King 0-1 each.

Kinsale CS (Kinsale except where stated): R Fitzgerald (Courcey Rovers); C Fitzgerald, D Forde, D Deasy (Ballinhassig); S O'Sullivan, A Keane, L Keohane Kiely (Sliabh Rua); O Ryan, S Hurley; D Winters (Courcey Rovers); O Buckley, J Quinn (Tracton); LO’Regan (St Finbarr's), G Murphy, J Lehane (Tracton).

Subs: K Carroll for Winters (31 inj), E O'Connor for J Lehane (40), A McCarthy (Tracton) for J Quinn (45), C Deasy (Sliabh Rua) and D Murphy (Valley Rovers) for D Deasy, and S O'Sullivan (55).

CBS Mitchelstown (Mitchelstown except where stated): J Moher; S Murphy (Kilworth), W Fitzgerald (Galtee Gaels), A Walsh; J Carey (Ballylooby), O Ryan (Galtee Gaels), J Sheehy; J Hanrahan, O Leech; E English, J Keaney (Ballyporeen), J King (do); J Fitzgerald, D Reidy (Ballylooby), L Heafey.

Subs: S Reidy (Galtee Gaels) for D Reidy (25), O O’Donnell (Galtee Gaels) for O Lynch (38), N Casey (Glanworth) and R Carey (Ballyporeen) for A Walsh and J Sheehy (42), L O'Donnell (Galtee Gaels) for E English (50).

Referee: B Barrett (Douglas).