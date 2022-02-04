WINTER OLYMPICS: Check out Jack Gower's schedule

JACK Gower will make his Winter Olympic Games debut this Sunday, February 6th.

The UK-born Alpine skier, who has strong links to Skibbereen through his grandmother, was selected to represent Team Ireland in Alpine Skiing – and he will be the first Irish athlete in action at the Games in Beijing.

It’s going to be a busy Winter Olympics for Jack, a former junior World champion for Great Britain, as he will compete in the Downhill, Giant Slalom, Super G and Alpine Combined events.

This Sunday, he will take to the slopes in the Downhill event at 11am, Beijing time, which is eight hours ahead of West Cork time. Next up will be the Super G on Tuesday, 8th, before a very busy Thursday (10th) when he will be in action in both the Alpine Combined Downhill and Alpine Combined Slalom. He will have a few days off until he is back in action on Sunday, February 13th, in the Giant Slalom Run 1 followed by Giant Slalom Run 2.

Check out olympics.ie for the up-to-date schedules of the six Irish athletes in action at the Winter Olympic Games that start this Friday, 4th.