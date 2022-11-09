Winning Cork drivers to attend Fastnet Rally 40th celebrations

ALL eight of the Cork winning drivers of the Fastnet Rally have confirmed their attendance ahead of next weekend’s 40th anniversary celebrations at the West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen.

While admission is free for the event on Saturday, November 12th, donations will be accepted for the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

Carrigaline’s Frank O’Mahony, a native of Drimoleague, won the inaugural event in 1982 and he also won in 1996 and 1997. Kanturk’s AJ Keating completed a double in 1985 and 1986 and Dunmanway’s Liam McCarthy was the next local winner when he triumphed in 1988 and also took wins in 1992, and 2008. Skibbereen’s Bernard O’Brien won out in 1989 and Dunmanway native Donal O’Donovan took the honours in 1993 and again in ‘99. Ballylickey’s Denis Cronin took the first of his three victories in 1994 and followed up in 2009 and 2013. Midleton’s Daragh O’Riordan had a brace of doubles in 2011 and 2012 and again in 2014 and 2015 and won a fifth Fastnet in 2017. Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin took top spot in 2016. It is also envisaged that their co-drivers will also be present.

Hosted by the Skibbereen and District Car Club, clerks of the course of the events down through the years are also being invited.

Earlier in the day, the Skibbereen and District Car Club will host a car run that will begin from Ryan’s Filling Station, Rosscarbery, and travel the route of the two former Fastnet Rally classic stages – Glandore and Tragumna. Entry fee is €20 with proceeds also being donated to the Irish Community Air Ambulance. Sign on is at 1pm.