Whyte to succeed O’Rourke as Carbery GAA chairman 

THERE will be a change of leadership in Carbery GAA for the centenary year (2025), as the present chairman Aidan O’Rourke of Newcestown has completed his term in office. He will be replaced by the outgoing vice-chairperson, David Whyte of St Mary’s.
The new vice-chairperson will be Martina Burns of Clann na nGael, who served as PRO and as assistant secretary. Don Desmond of Bandon retains the position of secretary, while Tim Buckley of Dohenys retains the position of PRO.
The new assistant rúnaí will be Donal McCarthy of Dohenys, the former secretary. Gabrielle Crowley of Randal Óg retains the position of Cultural Officer. Both Danny Warren of St Mary’s and Aidan O’Rourke of Newcestown have stepped down as Carbery delegates to the county board and will be replaced by Don Desmond of Bandon, the present secretary, and Tom Lyons of Clonakilty, former chairman.
Unfortunately, there are no motions to be discussed at convention, the rules of the association not allowing motions on matters like changes in championships, etc. Delegates will look back at the 2024 championships which saw new champions in junior A football (Kilmacabea), junior A hurling (Diarmuid Ó Mathúna), junior B hurling (Kilbrittain), junior C hurling (Argideen Rangers), U21A football (Bantry Blues), U21B football (O’Donovan Rossa), U21C football (Kilmeen), U21B hurling (Cill Mochomóg), U21C hurling (Kilbree). Goleen retained their junior B football title, as did U21A hurling champions Newcestown. Only one championship, the junior C/D football championship remains to be finished, delayed by bad weather, and the possibility of playing that championship earlier in the season will be discussed.
The format for the various championships is also up for discussion as the original three-year trial period finished this season. Two special meetings of the clubs have already been held on that topic and the eventual format is the prerogative of the incoming CCC. The junior A football championship consists of 16 teams and there is a strong possibility of that being reduced to 12, in line with the county board. The junior A hurling is now set at 12 for 2025. The junior B football and hurling championships are also in need of being revamped, despite the achievements of Mathúnas, Plunkett’s and Goleen in winning county B titles in recent seasons. The failure of the Carbery junior A champions in football and hurling to annex county titles during the past decade needs a good airing at convention, especially the decline of junior hurling in some of the strongest football clubs.
The split season which sees dual clubs in particular having to play week after week in a very confined space of time must be discussed but the solutions are mostly outside the remit of the division. Likewise, the fielding of Carbery divisional teams, a hardy annual, will be aired, with hurling in particular needing attention. The question now being asked is what is the point in playing in the divisional section of the county senior hurling championship, with a team like Imokilly, county champions, involved? But then, how else would the junior and intermediate hurlers in the division get a chance to play senior hurling?
The development of a 4G pitch in West Cork is a major issue at present due to the late finishing of championships and climate change but the cost of such a project is very prohibitive and needs a good deal of discussion among the clubs. The appearance of a major sponsor to share in the project would be a very welcome solution.