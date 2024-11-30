Whyte to succeed O’Rourke as Carbery GAA chairman 

THERE will be a change of leadership in Carbery GAA for the centenary year (2025), as the present chairman Aidan O’Rourke of Newcestown has completed his term in office. He will be replaced by the outgoing vice-chairperson, David Whyte of St Mary’s.

The new vice-chairperson will be Martina Burns of Clann na nGael, who served as PRO and as assistant secretary. Don Desmond of Bandon retains the position of secretary, while Tim Buckley of Dohenys retains the position of PRO.

The new assistant rúnaí will be Donal McCarthy of Dohenys, the former secretary. Gabrielle Crowley of Randal Óg retains the position of Cultural Officer. Both Danny Warren of St Mary’s and Aidan O’Rourke of Newcestown have stepped down as Carbery delegates to the county board and will be replaced by Don Desmond of Bandon, the present secretary, and Tom Lyons of Clonakilty, former chairman.