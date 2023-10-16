Westlodge Hotel Fastnet Rally is a great financial boost to region, insists Cllr Danny Collins

THE launch of the Westlodge Hotel Fastnet Rally took place in Bantry where Cllr. Danny Collins (deputising for Cllr. Frank O’Flynn, Mayor of the County of Cork) highlighted the value of the event to the Bantry region.

‘I would like to thank the Westlodge Hotel for their sponsorship and also to Bantry Tourism and Development Association. The rally is a great financial boost at this time of the season,’ Cllr Collins said.

‘It’s also great to see that the Triton Showers National Rally Championship will be decided here and that brings added interest. Of course, we have our own local man, Daniel Cronin, who along with his co-driver Donnchadh Burke will be fighting for third in the championship.

‘I would like to wish the committee all the best for the rally and hope that the competitors will have a safe event and I am asking that the spectators obey the marshals.’

Speaking on behalf of the Westlodge Hotel, general manager Annette O’Donovan said, ‘It’s great to have the rally back again, we have a great weekend planned and hope that everybody will enjoy it.’

In his address, clerk of the course James Kingston remarked, ‘This year the format of the rally is changing slightly. With the kind permission of Rowa Pharmaceuticals we will have the service area at the airstrip just across the road (from the Westlodge Hotel). It’s great to be part of three different championships and it’s been many a year since the national championship was decided on the final round down here so we are looking forward to a great battle.’

Thanking Motorsport Ireland for their assistance thus far, he also paid tribute to the Gardaí, Cork County Council and rally marshals. He concluded, ‘At the moment we are touching on 160 entries which I think is a huge achievement.’

Other speakers included Jerry O’Mahony (club president), Padraig McCarthy (club chairman) and Mick Cremin (Bantry Tourism and Development Association).

Entries for the eight-stage event will close on Monday (October 16th) and it’s almost certain that several more will be added to the printed list that was freely available at the launch.

Since the introduction of the biennial calendar for national championship events in 2022, all clubs have benefitted in terms of increased entries. In some cases, not all entries submitted prior to the closing of entries are actual paid entries and this is not helpful to clubs. In the recent Clare Rally, the organisers attracted some 202 crews but due to withdrawals just had enough to start the maximum 150 starters. There is a view that clubs need well over the 200 mark to guarantee a full entry. Efforts to determine how many of the list that was on display on Friday evening had actually paid failed to generate a response.

This year’s stages are, barring minor changes, a repeat of those used in 2019 – Mizen Head, Mount Gabriel and Mount Kid. The top entries received to date are reigning national champion Josh Moffett, title rival Callum Devine, Daniel Cronin, Declan Boyle, Michael Boyle, Cal McCarthy, Jason McSweeney and Steve Wood. The top two-wheel drive exponents are Barry Morris and Chris Armstrong.