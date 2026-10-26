West Cork’s Rebel heroes honoured at Cork LGFA’s victory dinner and awards

WEST Cork players were among those honoured at the Cork LGFA victory dinner and awards ceremony held at the Rochestown Park Hotel.

The Rebels’ 2026 Munster and All-Ireland successes at the U14, U16 and minor age grades saw each inter-county squad member presented with their provincial and national medals.

Managers and mentors were also honoured with presentations in appreciation of their season-long efforts. Lisa Walsh and Dylan Byrne were honoured for their dedicated work behind the scenes on behalf of Cork LGFA.

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The West Cork LGFA and Beara divisions were well represented with players on the U14A, U14B, U16A, U16B and minor panels.

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2026 proved a memorable year for Cork’s minors. Kieran O’Shea’s side lifted the Munster title for a second consecutive season prior to claiming back-to-back All-Ireland U18A titles.

A four-point win over Roscommon saw the Rebel minors make it two-in-a-row in Tullamore last August.

West Cork LGFA’s Anna Kelleher, Caoimhe O’Donnell, Áine Kearney, Hannah Deasy (Kinsale), Ellen Connolly (Castlehaven), Róisín Duggan (Clonakilty), Evelyn McCarthy (Bandon), Katie Murphy (Rosscarbery) and Caoimhe Foley (Courcey Rovers) represented Cork during their Munster and All-Ireland minor-winning campaign.

‘I have to say there was a huge commitment from the West Cork players on our minor squad this past year,’ Kieran O’Shea told The Southern Star.

‘A lot of them are travelling huge distances and making huge sacrifices, as are all the girls representing the other divisions. Those players had to make long journeys every Wednesday and Saturday night throughout the year.

‘There are fantastically talented footballers in West Cork, always have been. It is a huge stronghold for Cork LGFA and there’s a huge tradition there.

‘We still remember going down to Skibbereen to celebrate our All-Ireland minor final win two years ago. The celebrations were unbelievable, just like in Mourneabbey this past year.’

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Ioannis O’Connell’s Cork U16As enjoyed a productive year. The Rebels defeated Kerry to become Munster champions before losing out to eventual All-Ireland U16A champions Kildare 2-14 to 3-10 following a pulsating semi-final in Fethard, Tipperary, in July.

West Cork LGFA’s Nell Kinsella (Kilmacabea), Aoife Harte, Aoife Walsh, Mairead Whelton (all Ibane Ladies), Ailbhe Byerley (Clonakilty), Aoife McCarthy, Roisin O’Sullivan (both Castlehaven) and Lucy Kelleher (Kinsale) received their provincial medals at the Rochestown Park Hotel.

Clonakilty’s Michael Pattwell and Ibane Ladies’ Mary Harrington were also part of Cork U16A’s management team.

John Callaghan’s Cork U16Bs were unlucky to lose out to Tipperary 2-10 to 2-9 in this year’s Munster LGFA Sharon O’Keefe tournament final at Banteer. The U16B’S West Cork and Beara contingent included Sally McCauley (Clonakilty), Kate O’Mahony (Bandon), Grace O’Sullivan (Tadhg MacCárthaigh), Niamh Doyle, Kate Collins (Ibane Ladies), and Michaela O’Sullivan (Beara).

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What a year it was for the Cork U14A panel.

Not content with overcoming Limerick 6-4 to 1-13 in the Munster U14A Platinum decider, the Rebels went on to win a second consecutive All-Ireland LGFA U14 Platinum title.

St Brigid’s GAA grounds in Kiltoom, Roscommon, was the venue for Cork’s 4-8 to 2-11 defeat of Armagh.

Cara Daly (Ibane Ladies), Chloe Walsh (Dohenys), Éirinn Coppinger, Róisín O’Sullivan (both Rosscarbery), Eve O’Sullivan, Milana Collins, Nicole Sullivan, Ruby Humston (all O’Donovan Rossa), Katie Whelton (Castlehaven) and Lauren Young (Kinsale) were delighted to accept their national and provincial medals last weekend.

The Cork U14Bs overcame Limerick 4-5 to 1-1 to win the 2026 Munster Johnny Hayes Silver provincial tournament.

Receiving their provincial medals at Saturday night’s event included Ruby White, Nicola Hurley, Emily Hayes (all Dohenys), Elena Cahalane (Castlehaven), Layla Rose Kingston Fitzgerald (Bantry Blues), Rebecca O’Connor (St Colum’s), Lily O’Sullivan (O’Donovan Rossa) and Sian Murphy (Clonakilty).