West Cork U14s clinch Munster Inter League title after extra-time triumph

West Cork U14 4

Kerry U14 2

BY DONAL BARRY

TWO late goals in the second period of extra time was just the tonic for the West Cork Schoolboys League as they captured the U14 Munster Inter League Plate at Celtic Park, Killarney on Sunday afternoon.

While the home side, Kerry, certainly did enough to edge the possession stakes, West Cork’s ability to score with the limited chances they created proved the difference in an entertaining affair that looked destined for penalties.

However, penalties were not in the script as Kerry turned a West Cork corner into their own net midway through the second period of extra time. The celebrations had barely stopped when Timothy Cullinane struck another goal a minute later to decide the issue in a convincing manner.

West Cork had taken the lead in the second minute when centre back Prince Iyallah powered his header past goalkeeper Oisin Halloran after a perfect connection from a James Hurley free.

The lead lasted only six minutes before Kerry’s Josh Bowler found a way through following a sustained bout of pressure from the boys in green.

Despite having to scramble to keep Kerry at bay from a number of half chances, West Cork regained the lead in the 26th minute. The impressive Timothy Cullinane found time and space at the end of a long ball delivery to lift his effort over the Kerry goalkeeper and roll it into the empty net.

Billy Curtin, in the West Cork goal, remained the most vigilant of both goalkeepers and pulled off a number of fine saves ahead of his 59th minute injury. Unfortunate for replacement shot-stopper Ben McCarthy Shields that one of his first tasks was to take the ball out of his net as Callum Cronin’s screamer for Kerry from the edge of the box tied matters up.

It would remain that way at the end of full time, with nothing to separate the teams in the first period of extra time. The second period would bring West Cork joy with that double that ensured, after an almost six-month wait, silverware would be heading back to West Cork.

West Cork: Billy Curtin, Adam Lordan, Tom Browne, Cillian Twohig, Prince Iyallah, Eoin Hurley, Charlie McShane, Brian Horgan, Eli Reynolds, Timothy Cullinane, Eoin Bowler.

Subs: Caolam O’Driscoll for McShane (28), Des Kennelly for Reynolds (29), Charlie McShane for Caolam O’Driscoll (44), Ben McCarthy Shields for Billy Curtin (59, inj), Caolam O’Driscoll for Eoin Bowler (65), Eoin O’Brien for Charlie McShane (74).