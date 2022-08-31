West Cork schools learn Corn Uí Mhuirí opponents

THE three West Cork schools that will compete in the 2022/23 Corn Uí Mhuirí have discovered their paths to the knockout stages.

Skibbereen Community School, Hamilton High School Bandon and Clonakilty Community College will all fly the West Cork flag in the blue riband post-primary schools’ U19A football competition.

Last season both Skibb CS and the Hammies made it through to the semi-finals of the Corn Uí Mhuirí. Eventual winners St Brendan’s College of Killarney defeated Hammies by 1-20 to 3-12 after extra time in an epic semi-final in Mallow, while Skibbereen lost 4-18 to 2-9 against Tralee CBS in the other semi-final.

As semi-finalists last season, both Skibbereen CS and Hamilton HS were seeded for the recent draw that saw 16 teams drawn into four groups in the Corn Uí Mhuirí. The competition has reverted to group stages as was the case pre-Covid.

Skibbereen CS are the top seeds in Group B that includes one Cork school, St Francis College Rochestown, and two Kerry schools, Presentation Milltown and Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne. Hamilton HS lead Group D that also includes two more Cork schools, Coláiste Chriost Rí and Coláiste an Spioraid Naomh Bishopstown, as well as High School Clonmel.

Clonakilty Community College is the only Cork representative in Group A. They will take on last season’s beaten finalists, Tralee CBS, as well as Kerry school SP Sliabh Luachra Rathmore and St Flannan’s from Ennis.

The 2022/23 TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí draw:

Group A – Tralee CBS, St Flannan’s, Clonakilty Community College, SP Sliabh Luachra Rathmore.

Group B – Skibbereen Community School, Presentation Milltown, St Francis College Rochestown, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne.

Group C – St Brendan’s College, Killarney, Coláiste Choilm Ballincollig, Mercy Mounthawk Tralee, Coláiste na Sceilge.

Group D – Hamilton High School Bandon, Coláiste Chriost Ri, High School Clonmel, Coláiste an Spioraid Naomh Bishopstown.