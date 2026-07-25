West Cork rowers shine at coastal rowing finals

WEST Cork clubs showed their class at the coastal rowing county final regatta held in Castletownshend.

Glorious sunshine provided the perfect backdrop for one of the finest days of coastal rowing seen in recent years. Fifteen clubs from across the county descended on the West Cork village, where the iconic setting of Castletownshend Castle overlooking the course made for a truly memorable occasion.

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With over 150 crews taking to the water, the standard of racing was exceptional, making it one of the most competitive county finals on record. Race after race produced thrilling finishes, with several events requiring multiple reviews of the photo finish to separate crews.

The incredibly close margins highlighted the quality of rowing on display and the determination of every club to push one another to the highest standard.

The Castletownshend Regatta Committee deserves enormous credit for hosting an outstanding event. From the first race to the last, the event ran seamlessly and was a credit to everyone involved behind the scenes.

Crews from Castletownbere, Courtmacsherry, Dunmanway, Galley Flash, Kilmacsimon Swimming & Rowing Club, Kilmacsimon Quay, Kilmacabea, Myross, Ring, Rosscarbery, Ballycotton, East Ferry, Passage West, Rushbrooke and Whitegate all competed.

Rushbrooke Rowing Club was crowned Club of the Day following an outstanding performance across the programme.

Results:

U12 Women: 1. Myross, 2. Dunmanway; 3. Rosscarbery.

U12: 1. Myross, 2. Rosscarbery, 3. Dunmanway.

U14 Women: 1. Myross, 2. Galley Flash, 3. Castletownbere.

U14: 1. Castletownbere, 2. Courtmacsherry, 3. Rosscarbery.

U16 Women: 1. Galley Flash, 2. Passage West, 3. Courtmacsherry.

U16: 1. Rosscarbery, 2. Whitegate, 3. Kilmacsimon Swimming & Rowing Club.

U18 Women: 1. Ballycotton, 2. Rosscarbery, 3. Rushbrooke.

U18: 1. Rushbrooke, 2. Kilmacsimon Swimming & Rowing Club, 3. Whitegate.

Pre-Veteran Women: 1. Whitegate, 2. Passage West, 3. Myross.

Pre-Veteran Men: 1. Passage West, 2. Galley Flash, 3. Kilmacsimon Swimming & Rowing Club.

Veteran Women: 1. Whitegate, 2. Kilmacabea, 3. Myross.

Veteran Men: 1. Kilmacsimon Quay, 2. Galley Flash, 3. Passage West.

Masters Women: 1. Courtmacsherry, 2. Rushbrooke, 3. Kilmacabea.

Masters Men: 1. Kilmacabea, 2. Kilmacsimon Quay, 3. Whitegate.

Novice Women: 1. Myrosss, 2. Kilmacsimon Quay, 3. Rosscarbery.

Novice Men: 1. Kilmacsimon Quay, 2. Passage West, 3. Kilmacsimon Swimming & Rowing Club.

Intermediate Women: 1. Passage West, 2. Ballycotton, 3. Kilmacsimon Quay.

Intermediate Men: 1. Ballycotton, 2. Ring, 3. Kilmacsimon Quay.

Senior Women: 1. Rushbrooke, 2. Galley Flash, 3. Castletownbere.

Senior Men: 1. Courtmacsherry, 2. Rushbrooke, 3. Kilmacabea.

Senior Mixed: 1. Rushbrooke, 2. Passage West, 3. Ballycotton.