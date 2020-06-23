WEST CORK MINUTE: Irish road bowling champion Maria Nagle reveals she starred as an extra in a Galtee sausages ad!

Reigning intermediate road bowling champion Maria Nagle (21), from Millcove in Rosscarbery, is one of the top Carbery women in the sport. She racked up underage titles, from U12 right through to U18, picking up European gold in 2016 along the way, before adding the All-Ireland intermediate title to her bulging collection last year.

**********

Tell us an interesting fact about yourself? I had a short-lived career as an actress, starring as an extra in a Galtee sausages ad.

What Netflix/TV show are you watching at the moment? Modern Family.

Who’s the greatest West Cork sportsperson ever? Chloe Bennett – she’s a nifty corner forward.

If you could be any superhero, who would it be? Wonder Woman.

Name one friend who’d love to see their name appear in The Southern Star? Linda (up Leap) Jennings.

Highlight of your sporting career? The 2016 European Championships in Ootmarsum, Holland. (Maria won European gold at U18 level here)

Tell us a funny joke: What’s Forest Gump’s password? 1Forest1.

Where’s your favourite place in West Cork? Millcove.

Tea or coffee? Coffee (sorry nana).

How many penguins would it take to kill a shark? One, it’s just a case of mind over matter.

Against your will, you have to live in another county instead of Cork, where do you go? West Cork. We all know it’s a separate county.

What sport event would you love to tick off your bucket list? The Wellie Throwing Competition in Highland, Scotland.

You’re in a karaoke bar and have to sing a duet – who do you sing with and what would you sing? John Nagle and Hit Me with Your Best Shot.

What question would you liked to have been asked in this interview? Question: Where do you see yourself in 20 years? Answer: Hopefully alive and doing some farming.