West Cork LGFA wants to finish 2020 competitions

THE West Cork LGFA has announced that it will finish out last season’s outstanding competitions.

The board met recently and voted to finish all outstanding competition semi-finals and finals from the 2020 season.

All remaining games will be scheduled and completed once this year’s 2021 campaign is concluded. A master fixtures list for all ladies’ football competitions has yet to be released but once published it will allow the West Cork board to plan their competitions for later in the year.

Obviously, competitions will only get the go ahead from the HSE, government and LGFA depending on the Covid-19 viruses’ successful suppression.

‘The West Cork board has voted to finish any outstanding competitions from last year,’ West Cork LGFA Chairperson Brian Cotter confirmed.

‘If any of the teams involved do not qualify for the knockout stages of this coming year’s competitions then then it may be possible to run off any of the 2020 finals in tandem.

‘Initial priority will be given to the 2021 West Cork competitions. Hopefully, we will also have LGFA county championship deadlines to work towards as well. August is a possibility for the deciding 2020 games to be played and hopefully spectators will be allowed in to watch by that stage of the year. Everything is dependent on HSE and government guidelines.

Rosscarbery and St Colum’s West Cork U14 C championship final is one of the outstanding games to be played from last year. The former topped the U14C group with six wins out of six with St Colum’s finishing second having lost only once, that game to their West Cork finalists. A cracking game is anticipated considering Ross defeated Colum’s 2-11 to 2-5 in their previous meeting.

Bandon and Clonakilty never got the opportunity to play their West Cork U16 A championship final last season. The two sides topped a qualifying group that also included O’Donovan Rossa, Dohenys and Valley Rovers. No strangers to one another since first clashing at U10 level, this final should be another occasion to savour. Bandon edged Clon 1-6 to 1-5 in the opening round of the U16 A championship before winning their their three remaining games. The Brewery Town bounced back from that defeat and won three-in-a-row to earn another crack off Bandon in what should be a terrific U16 A decider.

The other remaining West Cork championships to be completed include the U16B competition. Bantry Blues currently lead the way ahead of Kinsale, Ilen Rovers, Castlehaven and Rosscabery. Any of that sextet could yet claim the trophy. At minor level, Ibane Ladies await either Beara or Gabriel Rangers in the West Cork U18 C final.