West Cork League fixtures this weekend

Sunday, April 14th
23/24 PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork Premier Division
11am, Bunratty United v Mizen Hob A
11am, Lyre Rovers v Drinagh Rangers
11am, Togher Celtic v Beara United
11am, Clonakilty Soccer Club v Sullane A
***
23/24 OBrienWaterServices.com West Cork Championship
11am, Sullane B v Kilgoban Celtic
2.30pm, Aultagh Celtic v Ardfield FC
2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers B v Aultagh Celtic B
2.30pm, Castlelack v Clonakilty United
3.30pm, Castletown Celtic v Baltimore FC
***
23/24 WCL Women Cup
11am, Dunmanway Town v Drinagh Rangers
11am, Aultagh Celtic v Lyre Rovers