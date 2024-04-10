Sport

West Cork League fixtures this weekend

April 10th, 2024 11:45 AM

By Southern Star Team

Sunday, April 14th

23/24 PremierHiSpecCars.com West Cork Premier Division

11am, Bunratty United v Mizen Hob A

11am, Lyre Rovers v Drinagh Rangers

11am, Togher Celtic v Beara United

11am, Clonakilty Soccer Club v Sullane A

***

23/24 OBrienWaterServices.com West Cork Championship

11am, Sullane B v Kilgoban Celtic

2.30pm, Aultagh Celtic v Ardfield FC

2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers B v Aultagh Celtic B

2.30pm, Castlelack v Clonakilty United

3.30pm, Castletown Celtic v Baltimore FC

***

23/24 WCL Women Cup

11am, Dunmanway Town v Drinagh Rangers

11am, Aultagh Celtic v Lyre Rovers

*****

