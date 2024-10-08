West Cork League fixtures for Sunday, October 13th

Sunday, October 13th

PremierHiSpecCars.com WCL Premier Division: 11am, Clonakilty Soccer Club v Bunratty United AFC; 2.30pm, Togher Celtic v Castletown Celtic; 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers v Beara United.

OBrienWaterServices.com WCL Championship: 11am, Bay Rovers v Ardfield; 11am, Castlelack v Spartak Mossgrove; 11am, Lyre Rovers v Skibbereen Celtic; 11am, Mizen Hob v Skibbereen AFC; 11am, Baltimore v Aultagh Celtic.

FAI Junior Cup Round 2: 2pm, Dunmanway Town v DHF Grangevale AFC.

Fusion Homes WCL Womens 7’s Premier Division: 12pm, Castlelack v Lyre Rovers (in Dunmanway astro); 1.15pm, Clonakilty United v Dunmanway Town (in Dunmanway astro); 2.30pm, Drinagh Rangers v Drinagh Rangers B (in Dunmanway astro); 2.30pm, Beara United v Mizen AFC (in Bantry astro).