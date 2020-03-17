West Cork Kickboxing Club wins six medals at Irish Open

IT’S no surprise to learn that West Cork Kickboxing Club was among the medals at the recent Irish Open International in Dublin.

This is the largest and most prestigious martial arts tournament in the world and there were over 3,500 competitors from all over the world competing – and West Cork did not disappoint.

The club sent an 11-strong team of seniors and juniors, along with head coach Ian Kingston, coach Tony Stephenson, and international referee Mike Stephenson to the Citywest Hotel in Dublin.

West Cork’s finest returned home with two silver medals and four bronze medals for their efforts.

Dee Begley and Luca Rozsa both won silver medals after nail-biting finals. Bronze medals went to Hannah Green, Luca Rozsa, Mike Fogarty Lithgow and Michael Collins.

Also representing the club were Ian Hurley, Deirdre Connolly, Cian Collins, Dylan Green, Anthony Cronin and ten-year-old Evan Collins.

Coaches Kingston and Stephenson were thrilled with everyone's performances over the weekend and now concentrate on preparing their athletes for the Irish National Championships which will be held in Newry at the end of the month. The best fighters from the county will compete for a national title and a coveted place on the Irish kickboxing team.

The continued success of the club’s junior athletes is helped hugely by the junior team sponsors, Calor Gas, Laide and O’Brien and The Brick Oven.