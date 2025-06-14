Deane hails Cork character after vital win against Roscommon sends Rebels into knock-out stages

RUAIRI Deane hailed Cork’s character in the win that sparked their All-Ireland championship campaign into life.

Backed into a corner after losses to Meath and Kerry, the Rebels knew they had to beat Roscommon in Portlaoise this evening if they wanted to advance to the preliminary quarter-finals – Cork came up with the goods in a nervy 0-19 to 0-17 win.

It’s a result that prolongs Cork’s season while ends Roscommon’s, who finished bottom of Group 2.

‘Overall, we probably did (deserve the win), but we didn’t make it easy. We left it down to the last game, it was do or die, and thankfully we got over the line,’ Deane said.

‘Roscommon are a very good team, they managed to get back into the game very well – whether it was our own doing or their doing, I’m not sure yet – but any day you get over the line against a strong team is a good sign of character.

‘While things probably haven’t been fantastic so far in the championship, our performances have been good but we just haven’t got over the line so we are happy to still be in the championship.’