Witness appeal for burglary in Newcestown

GARDAÍ in Bandon are appealing for witnesses to a burglary that took place at a house in Montpleasant, Newcestown at the end of May.

Insp Emmet Daly of Bandon Garda Station said that four masked men, who were aged in their 20s and 30s, parked in a field in a black Volkswagen Golf and gained entry to a house.

‘This occurred between 5pm and 6pm but they were disturbed while in the house by a neighbour who was out on the road,’ said Insp Daly.

‘They left the scene and headed off in the direction of Béal na Bláth. We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this vehicle in the Farnivane/Newcestown area or have any information on this burglary to contact us at Bandon Garda Station on 023-8852200.’