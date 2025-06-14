Bumper weekend of schoolboys and schoolgirls finals ahead

A BUMPER weekend of SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League Shield and Cup finals will crown champions at the U9, U10, U11 and U12 age-grades.

The Baltimore Road ground in Skibbereen hosts four cup deciders on Saturday, beginning with Riverside Athletic and Lyre Rovers’ U12 Schoolgirls Shield clash at 11am.

That’s followed by the U12 Schoolgirls Cup final between Bay Rovers and Clonakilty AFC at 12.30pm. At 2pm, Castlelack Celtic and Drinagh Rangers battle it out for the U11 Schoolboys Cup before the Ardfield Mountaineers and Drinagh Diamonds’ U12 Schoolboys Cup final brings the curtain down at 4pm.

On Sunday, Canon Crowley Park hosts three more finals beginning with Castlelack Dragons v Sullane in the U10 Schoolboys Cup final (2pm). Dunmanway Town and Skibbereen Dynamos contest the U11 Schoolboys Shield final (3.30pm) before Lyre Rovers and Togher Celtic face off in the U12 Schoolboys Shield decider (5pm).

Also, next Sunday, Castlelack FC’s home ground of Brinny sees Ardfield and Clonakilty AFC clashing in the U9 Schoolboys Shield (1pm).

That’s followed by the U9 Schoolboys Cup final between Drinagh Rangers and Bunratty United (2.30pm) and U10 Schoolboys Shield clash between Inter Clonakilty AFC and Clonakilty AFC Celtic (4pm).

***

Dunmanway Town and Castlelack Athletic’s U12 Schoolboys Premier League match ended 1-1 in Dunmanway. Cian O’Shea edged the Brinny club ahead before a Darryl Farr equaliser earned Town a share of the points. Castlelack remain top of the division despite being held by second placed Dunmanway.

Adam O’Shea (2), Ellis Wilson, Thembinkhosi Oforah and Jack Herlihy netted in Skibbereen’s 5-0 U12 Schoolboys Premier triumph over Drinagh Diamonds at the Baltimore Road last Monday evening.

Beara United got their U12 Schoolboys League One season off to a winning start at the expense of Bay Rovers. Shay Leahy netted for Bay but Tadhg O’Shea, Noah Feeley O’Donovan and Michael O’Sullivan strikes cemented Beara’s 3-1 victory.

***

Robert Leahy’s hat-trick secured Clonakilty AFC United’s first U14 Schoolboys Championship victory of the campaign away to Togher Celtic. Jack Buttimer replied for the home side in a 3-1 loss.

Celtic were back in action a few days later, hosting Ardfield in another U14 Schoolboys Championship clash. Togher rebounded superbly, winning 6-3 after a cracking encounter. Jack Hegarty, Rian O’Sullivan and Jake Montgomery found the net for Ardfield but Jack Buttimer (3), Tadgh O’Farrell, Tommy Noonan and Oisin O’Donovan goals secured Togher’s win.

Skibbereen Dynamos and Beara United shared eleven goals in a U14 Schoolboys League One thriller at the Baltimore Road. An 8-3 success drew Skibb level with the Castletownbere club at the top of the table. David Hourihane was in superb form, firing in four of the winners’ goals. Sammy Hoeb (2), Aidan Hurley and Ben Twohig also netted.