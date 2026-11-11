West Cork clubs excel in Cork LGFA minor county championships

WEST Cork clubs continue to excel in the Cork Credit Unions Cork minor county championships with Castlehaven, Bandon, Rosscarbery, Ibane Ladies and St Colum’s in the hunt for glory.

Castlehaven will contest a minor A county semi-final after coming through a tough examination from Mallow.

The sides were level, 1-3 to 0-6, at the end of the opening half. Castlehaven found another gear in the second period and ran out deserving 1-14 to 2-6 winners to qualify for the last four of the competition.

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Ailish Buckley, Emma Burchill, Ellen Connolly, Roisin O’Sullivan, Amy Mc Carthy and Katie Whelton stood out for the Haven.

Ballincollig will be Castlehaven’s opponents after the former proved too strong for Kinsale.

A high scoring quarter-final encounter ended 7-5 to 2-11 in Ballincollig’s favour despite a valiant Kinsale effort. Hannah Deasy (0-5), Emma McSweeney (0-4), Áine Kearney (1-1), Vivienne O’Callaghan (1-0) and Abbey O’Brien (0-1) were on target for West Cork side.

On the opposite side of the minor A county championship draw, Inch Rovers overcame Donoughmore 3-14 to 2-9 and will face Mourneabbey, conquerors of Glanmire 3-10 to 1-8, in the semi-finals.

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West Cork clubs Bandon and Rosscarbery have reached the last four of this year’s minor B county championship.

The Lilywhites scored eight goals in seeing off St Catherine’s at the quarter-finals stage. Evelyn McCarthy (2-4), Julie Flemming (2-1), Clodagh Barry, Jess Ryan (1-2 each), Rachel Crowley (1-1), Jess Bolster (1-0) and Ava Mulcahy (0-1) all scored in Bandon’s 8-13 to 3-5 victory. St Val’s overcame Midleton 2-18 to 0-4 to setup a meeting with Bandon in the penultimate round.

Elsewhere in the minor B county, Rosscarbery will face Douglas in their semi-final following the West Cork side’s 4-13 to 5-7 defeat of Banteer.

Ross’ scores came via Éirinn Coppinger (3-1), Kacie O’Sullivan (1-3), Éabha O’Leary (0-3), Kate Whelton, Etaoin Hayes (0-2 each), Tara Hourihane and Róisin O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

Ibane Ladies overcame West Cork rivals Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh to reach this year’s minor C county final.

Ibane built a formidable 2-6 to 0-1 interval lead and saw out the second period to advance. Sinead O’Callaghan (2-0), Hannah Twomey (0-4), Shone Fleming (1-0), Eabha Ní Bhuchallaha, Kate Collins (0-2 each) and Aoife Harte (0-1) scored in Ibane’s 3-9 to 0-5 triumph.

Fermoy will be the West Cork side’s county final opponents after seeing off Bishopstown 4-12 to 4-6.

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St Colum’s fantastic run in the minor D county championship has seen the Kealkill club overcome Araglen Desmonds Buí 6-11 to 3-6 and Aghada 3-11 to 2-11 to reach this year’s final.

Niamh O’Sullivan (2-1), Abbie O’Sullivan (1-2), Kate O’Sullivan (0-4), Seren Lehane (0-2), Abbey Connolly and Maggie O’Donoghue (0-1 each) scored in the last four win over Aghada.

Nemo Rangers, who defeated St Finbarr’s 4-16 to 1-3 in the semi-finals, will provide a formidable stumbling block for Colum’s in the minor D decider.

The Barrs ended Ilen Rovers’ hopes at the quarter-finals stage following a narrow 3-5 to 2-7 win. Maria Connolly (1-2), Ava Murphy (1-0), Claire Collins, Grace Fitzgerald (0-2 each) and Lucy O’Driscoll (0-1) were on Ilen’s scoresheet.

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West Cork clubs have also been making their mark in the lower minor grade competitions.

Valley Rovers defeated Ballygarvan 1-18 to 2-9 to reach this year’s minor B2 county final. Rovers await the winners of Macroom and Bantry Blues’ upcoming semi-final.

In the minor A2 county, Éire Óg defeated O’Donovan Rossa to reach the championship decider. Naomh Abán will be the Ovens club’s opposition after coming through their semi-final 6-14 to 3-3 against Bride Rovers.

Dohenys hopes of reaching a minor C2 final were thwarted by a much stronger Naomh Fionnbarra in the penultimate round. Nicola Hurley top scored for the Dunmanway club with 2-2. Kellie Ann Buttimer (0-3) and Georgina Farr (0-2) were also on target for a Dohenys team in which Ruby White played superbly.

Clonakilty and Beara will meet in this year’s minor D2 county decider. Clon got a walkover from Killavullen in their semi-final while Beara outgunned Shamrocks 2-16 to 4-9.