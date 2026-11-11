GAA CLUB NOTES: Clonakilty U14 camogie team win Premier 2 Autumn League final

CLONAKILTY CAMOGIE: The club’s U14 team beat Kilworth 4-9 to 3-5 following an epic duel in the Premier 2 Autumn League final last Sunday. Having overcome Cloughduv in a thrilling semi-final on home territory last week, the girls travelled to Kilworth for the decider on Sunday and came out on top after an absorbing battle. All of the Clon girls stepped up to the mark to deliver a brilliant team performance against a fine Kilworth team, with the relentless Éirinn Coppinger on fire with a hat-trick of goals from full forward and Ella Forristal also contributed some excellent scores from centre forward. At midfield, Ella Coakley’s class and work-rate dominated the game from start to finish alongside the similarly industrious Kellyann Hourihane, while the defence was led by some tenacious efforts, not least from Áine Déiseach at centre back and Abaigeal Stapleton at full back. Shoring it all up in goal was Leah O’Brien, whose cat-like reflexes and steady handling were critical when Kilworth tried to reel in the West Cork side late on but Clon held out gamely. Joint-captains on the day were Ella Coakley and Maeve Calnan.

ILEN ROVERS: A huge thank you to all who supported our cookery demonstration with Dede in the West Cork Hotel last Sunday night and to all our sponsors. It was a very enjoyable night. There was no winner of this week’s lotto. Numbers drawn were 10, 16 and 28. Next week’s lotto is €8,400. Maura O’Regan is the consolation prize winner.

KILMEEN/KILBREE: The development works continue at the club grounds, including the resurfacing of the walkway. This work is possible due to all of the Rebels’ Bounty support from members/supporters and the significant Sports Capital grants received. The winners of the “Kilmeen bounty” local draw winners for October were Finian Deasy, Eileen Bateman, Darragh Coakley, Gerard and Josie McCarthy and Noel Young. All prize winners receive €50 cash. AGM time has come around for 2026. The camogie club AGM will take place on Wednesday, November 18th in the club rooms at 7.30pm. The GAA club AGM will take place on Friday, November 27th November in St Mary’s Hall at 7.30pm. The second football team were defeated by Bandon 2-18 to 4-10 round two of their championship campaign on Friday. This game was an exciting encounter, with great levels of skill and fitness on display. Kilmeen started stronger with points from Gearóid McCarthy, Shane McCarthy and Martin O’Donovan. Gearóid scored a goal to give Kilmeen some breathing space. Danny O’Sullivan added another point but Bandon started to settle, kicking some points of their own and dominated in the second quarter. At the 20 minute mark Kilmeen had a four-point advantage. However, Bandon scored 2-6 in the next ten minutes and led 2-10 to 1-5 at half time. Kilmeen gave a much better performance in the second half. Defensively, Kilmeen coped much better with Bandon’s attacks. Mark Keohane added an early second half point. Goals from Eamon Barrett and Dave McCarthy brought Kilmeen right back into this contest. Gearóid McCarthy continued to dominate in midfield. Despite a great comeback, Kilmeen ran out of time and were unlucky to lose by a mere two points. Kilmeen face Barryroe in the final group stage match.

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Team: Peter O’Sullivan, James Scannell, Darren Deasy, Mark Keohane (0-1), Micheal Keohane, Barry Kirby, Mike Keohane, Gearóid McCarthy (1-2), Danny O’Sullivan (0-1), Eamon Barrett (2-1), Daniel O’Donovan (0-1), Jim Shanahan (0-1), Shane McCarthy (0-1), Martin O’Donovan (0-1), Cathal McCarthy, Dave McCarthy (1-1).