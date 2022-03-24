West Cork clubs discover opposition in county junior B championships

SEVEN West Cork teams will be hoping to make an impression in this season’s Bon Secours Junior B Football Championship.

With reigning champions Randal Óg now operating at junior A level, their junior B crown is up for grabs. Last season’s defeated finalists Goleen will take on Doneraile in Round 1; these two met in a quarter-final last season that the Carbery club won.

Defeated 2021 semi-finalists Garnish are to meet Deel Rovers in the opening round while the second Beara club in this competition, Glengarriff, will come up against Shanballymore.

Clann na nGael will meet Araglen in Round 1, while Kilmeen play Kilbrin, St Oliver Plunkett’s take on Grange, and Diarmuid Ó Mathunas have been drawn against Crosshaven.

The 2022 Bon Secours Junior B Football Championship draw is as follows: Round 1 – Fr O’Neill’s a bye; A: Araglen v Clann na nGael; B: Shanballymore v Glengarriff; C: Deel Rovers v Garnish; D: Kilbrin v Kilmeen; E: Goleen v Doneraile; F: Grange v St Oliver Plunkett’s; G: Castlelyons v Lough Rovers; H: Abbey Rovers v St Catherine’s; I: Diarmuid Ó Mathunas v Crosshaven. Round 2 – (i) Fr O’Neill’s v Loser of Araglen/Clann na nGael; (ii) Loser of Shanballymore/Glengarriff v Loser of Deel Rovers/Garnish; (iii) Loser of Kilbrin/Kilmeen v Loser of Goleen/Doneraile; (iv) Loser of Grange/St Oliver Plunkett’s v Loser of Castlelyons/Lough Rovers; (v) Loser of Abbey Rovers/St Catherine’s v Loser of Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas/Crosshaven. Round 3 – Winner Araglen/Clann na nGael v Winner (v); Winner Shanballymore/Glengarriff v Loser (i); Winner Deel Rovers/Garnish v Winner (iv); Winner Kilbrin/Kilmeen v Winner (ii); Winner Goleen/Doneraile v Winner (i); Winner Grange/St Oliver Plunkett’s v Winner (iii); Winner Castlelyons/Lough Rovers v Winner Abbey Rovers/St Catherine’s; Winner Diarmuid Ó Mathunas/Crosshaven a bye.

Meanwhile, there are ten teams in the 2022 Co-op Superstores Junior B Hurling Championship, and the opening round will see an all-Carbery clash between O’Donovan Rossa and Randal Óg. Bantry Blues play Freemount in Round 1, while Gabriel Rangers have been drawn against Laochra Óg in the first round.

The 2022 Co-op Superstores Junior B Hurling Championship draw is: Round 1 – A: Freemount v Bantry Blues; B: Rathpeacon v Ballyclough; C: Lough Rovers v Doneraile; D: O’Donovan Rossa v Randal Óg; E: Gabriel Rangers v Laochra Óg. Round 2 – (i) Loser Rathpeacon/Ballyclough v Loser Lough Rovers/Doneraile; (ii) Loser O’Donovan Rossa/Randal Óg v Gabriel Rangers/Laochra Óg. Quarter-finals – Winner Freemount/Bantry v Winner (i); Winner Rathpeacon/Ballyclough v Loser Freemount/Bantry; Winner Lough Rovers/Doneraile v Winner (ii); Winner O’Donovan Rossa/Randal Óg v Winner Gabriel Rangers/Laochra Óg.

Elsewhere, the 2022 Bon Secours Junior C Football Championship draw is as follows: Round 1 – Ballinacurra a bye; A: St John’s v Gleann na Laoi; B: Lismire v Rochestown; C: Ballinure v Rathpeacon; D: Freemount v Ballyphehane. Round 2 – (i) Ballinacurra v Loser St John’s/Gleann na Laoi; (ii) Loser Lismire/Rochestown v Loser Ballinure/Rathpeacon. Quarter-finals – Winner St John’s/Gleann na Laoi v Winner (ii); Winner Lismire/Rochestown v Winner (i); Winner Ballinure/Rathpeacon v Loser (i); Winner Freemount/Ballyphehane a bye. Semi-finals – Open draw, (four teams) avoid repeat pairings, where possible.