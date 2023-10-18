‘We’re happy so far – we’re building nicely but it’s a different level again,’ says Haven boss James McCarthy

BY JOHNNY CAROLAN

GIVEN the mental and physical effort that went into beating St Finbarr’s in their recent battle, Castlehaven are thankful that there is a chance of some respite before facing Nemo Rangers.

The Premier SFC final takes place on Sunday, October 29th, something manager James McCarthy welcomes as he knows an even bigger test awaits.

‘We’d be happy with the three weeks,’ he says.

‘It’s nothing new for Nemo to be in a final, but for a West Cork team it takes a while to get your head around it.

‘Every game is different, especially with weather conditions this time of year, but you know what Nemo are going to do in a final – they always turn up.

‘If we don’t turn up, we won’t even be in the game. We have a young team and that’s what we have to get ready for over the next couple of weeks.

‘We’re happy so far – we’re building nicely but it’s a different level again. I thought that maybe the Barrs were a bit under-cooked the last day, with no quarter-final, whereas we were tested in every game up along the line.’

The Haven’s season has been about incremental improvements, starting with a draw against Carbery Rangers before seeing off Valley Rovers and then Clonakilty to top their group.

The first half of the quarter-final against Ballincollig was excellent and they built again on Sunday, albeit with room to get better again.

‘We’d be happy with certain elements of last Sunday but, again, it came down to the last kick of the game,’ McCarthy says.

‘That wasn’t comfortable at the end but, in saying that, we played some of the best football we ever played, in patches.

‘We controlled the game for long stages but, against top-quality teams, you can’t be allowing two goals in, in whatever circumstances.

‘The goal at the start was actually the winning of the game because you’re starting three points up. Last year, the Barrs got the first score and they dominated the game after.’

The Haven have a number of young players who will be experiencing a senior final as players for the first time. Equally, there are experienced heads on the pitch and the line – McCarthy was in charge when they beat Clonakilty back in 2003.

Managing the build-up is key in order to produce the best display on the day.

‘County final occasions take on a life of their own in every parish,’ he says.

‘There’s a great buzz in West Cork at the moment, with Newcestown, Dohenys and Bantry.

‘It’s great to see, but at the end of the day there’s a game of football to be played. What you want to see if lads embrace and enjoy the next three weeks – chill out but then prepare, mentally and physically, for that match and see where it takes us.

‘It’s a great honour to be there again with another young team but, now that we’re there, we’d like to win it.

‘You see Nemo’s record in finals, it’s second to none. We’ll need Nemo to not perform to their best and for us to perform better again than we did against the Barrs.’