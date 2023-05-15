'We know we have work to do before the Kerry game,' Ronayne

By John Fallon

CORK manager Shane Ronayne watched his side advance to another TG4 Munster Senior Final against Kerry – but admitted there’s work to do following Sunday’s victory over Waterford.

Holders Cork will pit their wits against Kerry, the Lidl National League Division 1 champions, in what promises to be an intense affair in Mallow on Sunday May 28. ‘We know we have work to do before the Kerry game but it’s job done today,’ Ronayne said.

Goals from Doireann O’Sullivan and Laura Fitzgerald, the latter making a big impact off the bench after returning from injury, helped Cork secure a comfortable 2-10 to 0-4 victory over Waterford in Clonakilty.

‘Absolutely delighted for Laura, no one knows what she has gone through in the last year,’ Ronayne added.

‘She was flying it last April and an awkward fall at training injured her knee.

‘She came back playing for Mourneabbey, but it just wasn’t right, and she had to have an operation before Christmas and has had to work so, so hard to get back.'

Kerry, meanwhile, secured a 2-8 to 1-5 victory against Tipperary in Bansha.

Kingdom joint-manager Declan Quill is anticipating a ‘massive’ Munster Final battle.

He said: ‘It is going to be a massive battle with Cork. We had a great game with them already and I expect more of the same.

‘The season is flowing well now and this is the time of year we really look forward to so roll on the next Kerry and Cork clash in two weeks’ time.’