WCL FIXTURES: Sullane can clinch Championship title

SULLANE, already guaranteed promotion from the Championship, can secure the league title if results go their way this Sunday. If Sullane beat Baltimore, they win the league. Or if Beara, the only team that can mathematically beat them to the title, drop points away to Courtmacsherry earlier on Sunday, Sullane will be crowned champions.

FIXTURES

SATURDAY, 25TH

WCL U19 League: 2.30pm, Ardfield v Togher Celtic; 2.30pm, Dunmanway Town v Drinagh Rangers.

SUNDAY, 26TH

PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division: 11am, Skibbereen v Kilgoban Celtic; 2.30pm, Castletown Celtic v Mizen Hob A.

OBrienWaterServices.com Championship: 11am, Castlelack v Clonakilty United; 11am, Courtmacsherry v Beara United; 2.30pm, Aultagh Celtic v Drinagh Rangers B; 2.30pm, Sullane v Baltimore.

WCL Womens 7's Tournament: 1pm, Kilgoban Celtic v Mizen Hob A in Bantry; 2.30pm, Beara United v Inter Kenmare in Bantry; 1.30pm, Lyre Rovers v Aultagh Celtic in Dunmanway.

Munster FA Women’s Junior Cup (preliminary round): 2pm, Dunmanway Town v Tulla United.

WCL Premier Division Cup: 11am, Bunratty United v Lyre Rovers (preliminary round); 11am, Dunmanway Town v Drinagh Rangers (quarter-final); 2.30pm, Togher Celtic v Clonakilty Soccer Club (quarter-final).